Ready to dine-in?

L.A. public health officials lifted the ban on indoor restaurant dining this week.
But there are restrictions. Maximum indoor capacity, for example, is limited to no more than 25%, and tables must be set eight feet apart. Some restaurateurs are taking customers' temperatures before they enter.
As vaccination rates rise and infection rates fall, are you now ready to reserve a table at your favorite cafe? Take our poll below.
