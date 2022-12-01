Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news.
Looking for restaurants and bars to watch the World Cup? LA TACO recommends Highland Park’s The House of Football and Silver Lake’s The Red Lion Tavern. The House of Football has big screens and outdoor seating to watch the game, plus retail space to pick up vintage and new gear. The Red Lion Tavern is perfect if you're looking for an international affair, serving up German schnitzel, sausage and beer.
The holidays are a busy time for tamale makers (and eaters). LA TACO's picks for some of the best Eastside tamales include Carniceria Uruapan, La Mascota and Los Cinco Puntos in Boyle Heights and Tamales Liliana’s (East LA & Boyle Heights locations) and La Indiana Tamales in East LA.
While we await the new Michelin star rankings, the restaurant guide has updated its Bib Gourmand rankings of casual and less expensive selections that include some Eastside spots. Making the cut were Silver Lake’s All Day Baby and Pijja Palace, East Hollywood’s Saffy’s, and Lincoln Heights’ Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Eater LA reports.
Silver Lake: Botanica announced that two new chefs are now working in their kitchen: Alex Barkley from Birdie G’s and Joanne Bae from Here’s Looking at You and Etta.
Eagle Rock: Filipino restaurant Motherland is hosting comedy shows every Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Times has the full story on how C.J. Toledano, a first-generation Filipino American, is creating community each week.
Here are a few Eastside restaurants that are open late, even 24 hours:
What are your late-night favorites? Send your Eastside picks to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com
