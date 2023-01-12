Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Elysian Valley: After years of planning and construction, Lingua Franca is opening Feb. 1, according to a recent Instagram post. Owners Peter and Lauren Lemos also operate the nearby sandwich shop Waxpaper.
Atwater Village: HomeState is opening a new location in Atwater Village in the upcoming retail and restaurant complex El Cañon, reports Eater LA. Four other food businesses are planning on opening in the space as well, including Bangkok-style Thai street food restaurant Holy Basil.
Highland Park: “Next Food Network Star” Chef Debbie Lee is opening a Korean pub-grub restaurant in a former woodshop on York Boulevard this summer, reports What Now Los Angeles. Yi Cha will also host cooking and gardening lessons.
Silver Lake: Vinovore, the Hoover Street wine shop featuring women winemakers, is taking over the Silverlake Pool & Inn rooftop every second Thursday of the month, highlighting a guest winemaker and offering $10 tasting flights. This Thursday, January 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. is Marlen Porter from Amplify.
Silver Lake: Botanica is serving up lunch again starting this week, according to Eater LA. Order Japanese sweet potatoes, Turkish eggs and mezzo plates Wednesdays to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lincoln Heights: Moo’s Craft Barbecue earned a nod from Texas Monthly writer Daniel Vaughn, who Eater LA says is America’s foremost barbecue writer.
Echo Park: El Prado was touted as a Sunset Boulevard "it" bar in the L.A. Times this week. Writer Jordan Michelman recounts how patrons play chess, drink natural wine with nepo babies and order hot dogs.
Silver Lake: L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison profiles Francisco Aguilar, whose mariscos truck, Simón, serves up "exciting, creatively assertive tacos."
Historic Filipinotown: LA TACO created a list of the nine best restaurants in Historic Filipinotown, including Dollar Hits, Gigi's Bakery & Café Cubano, Tacos Ochoa and HiFi Kitchen.
Cold weather is cider weather. Here are two places on the Eastside that specialize in it:
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
