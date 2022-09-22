Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news:
Bill Addison of the Los Angeles Times reviewed Eagle Rock's Capri Club, calling it a "retro Italian crowd pleaser" that is the hottest bar in Los Angeles. He also said it joined his shortlist of favorite bars, which includes Echo Park's Thunderbolt and Genever in Historic Filipinotown.
Echo Park's Quarter Sheets also won praise ... from Bon Appétit, which put the pizza parlor on its nationwide list of 50 Best New Restaurants. They suggest you order a pie, slice of cake and a bottle of natural wine before enjoying Elysian Park nearby.
A former Figueroa Street auto repair shop station is being transformed into a restaurant. We don't know who is behind the new restaurant or what they will serve. But a filing with the city seeks permission to serve a full line of alcohol at an unnamed restaurant with a patio in the former Tommy & Son Auto Repair (next to Highland Park Fire Station No. 12)at Figueroa and Avenue 60. Stay tuned for details -- or if you have details, send them our way.
Bub and Grandma's Restaurant & Bakery in Glassell Park officially opened last Monday, Eater LA reports. They're now making sandwiches after providing bread for others to do the same for so long. The menu is an homage to the Jewish-Italian neighborhood owner Matt Kadin grew up with in the Tri-State area on the East Coast.
Cafe Girasol in Boyle Heights is "a coffee shop born out of a Ska love story," writes LA TACO. The article chronicles the love story of owners and saxophone players Patricia Gaeta Hernandez and Jovan Loera and the community space cultivated by their coffee, vendors and musicians.
Los Feliz's Messhall is bringing back happy hour with a new menu of food offerings like blackened shrimp sliders, pork belly tacos and $2 oysters.
Salazar in Frogtownis also debuting a new collection of cocktails under their new bar director Leah Fitzgerald. The drinks are named after Los Angeles neighborhoods, like the Silverlake Staircase with mezcal, Campari, sweet vermouth, hibiscus and aloe). There are also some alcohol-optional beverages like a watermelon agua fresca, horchata and a prickly pear slushie.
Highland Park's Pocha LA has become an interactive miniature exhibit at Pretend City Children's Museum, where kids can learn how restaurants work by plating food, serving "guests" and working together. LAist has the story.
Jessica Doherty
