If you're looking for farmers' markets, LAist has you covered. They highlighted East L.A.'s farmers' market, which happens on Saturdays, and Echo Park's market on Fridays.
Selections from Tea Habitat may be offered at the soon-to-open Canyon Coffee in Echo Park. LA TACO says owner Imen Shan is a "master curator of loose leaf teas and wares."
Blu Jam Cafe in Atwater Village received 3-1/2 stars from Merrill Shindler in his Eastsider review of the new breakfast and lunch spot. From the Brunch Carbonara to the French toast, expect big "crazy delicious" portions. "It’s a lot of food," said Shindler. "But then, that’s the essence of Blu Jam – start with big, and make it bigger."
Silver Lake's Eszett is hosting an evening of barbecue and tattoos this Sunday, August 14. While tattoo reservations have been raffled off, there's still an evening of natural wine, live music and a multi-course dinner to enjoy. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Access Reproductive Justice.
LAist wrote about Silver Lake's Piija Palace and owner Avish Naran's unique approach to Indian-American cuisine.
LA Mag caught up with Kelso Norris of Historic Filipinotown's Genever about their Sea Cup cocktail.
Highland Park's Maciel's Plant Butcher is now open, according to Thrillist. The plant-based deli also offers cheeses, agua frescas and jams.
