Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news:

Seattle-based Biscuit & Bean is opening a store in the former Cuscatleca Bakery at Sunset Boulevard and Coronado Street in Silver Lake. No word yet on when it will open, but that Pepper-Jack, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Biscuit Sandwich looks pretty tasty.

