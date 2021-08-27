The Grant cocktail bar is opening this weekend in a landmark building that is poised to become a Glassell Park hotspot for food and drink.

The Grant, which is scheduled to open Saturday, Aug. 28 on Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 35, is the latest endeavor by longtime Glassell Park resident Michael Lippman and Joshua Weinstein, who opened Bar Bandini in Echo Park several years ago.

The new bar will feature their takes on classic cocktails, on-tap natural wine, a range of low ABV and nonalcoholic beverages as well as LA beer options. One of those beers will come from Solarc, which will be opening a brewery right next door in the same Spanish Colonial style building.

That same 90-year-old building, which has undergone an extensive renovation, will also house a Bub and Grandma’s sandwich shop, acordingto Eater, and other amenities in what is one of the neighborhood's most attractive commercial structures.

And in other dining and drinking news:

Lincoln Heights street vendors are still waiting on a response from the city about a potential relocation of the Avenue 26 market, reports L.A. Taco. Additional updates on the ongoing situation can be found on the Instagram page, @ave26familymarket.

Silver Lake’s Ceci’s Gastronomia has found a home on Sunset in the former Tintorera space, reports the Los Angeles Times. After operating a home-kitchen Echo Park delivery service Ceci’s Oven, Ceci’s Gasrtronomia opened this August. Chef Francesco Lucatoro and partner Francesca Pistorio are making their menu a tribute to Italian grandmothers, centered around the recipes they have passed down to their family and friends.

Hodori Korean Cuisine is coming to Eagle Rock sometime in September, reports the Los Angeles Times. The Koreatown restaurant's new location will offer 24-hour service and a menu with bugolgi, dumplings and stir fry.

Silver Lake’s Night + Market Song suffered an electrical fire, according to a post on their Instagram. No one was injured since the fire occurred overnight. The location closed briefly before seeming to reopen Monday, photographed with a full set of customers on their Instagram as well.

A street vendor in Boyle Heights was attacked earlier this month on 1st Street. Ignacio Torres was stabbed by the suspect multiple times, suffering from liver damage, according to the GoFundMe organized by his family. They are raising funds for support with Torres’ medical bills, which has surpassed its $2,000 goal.

L.A. Taco rounded up a Boyle Heights taco crawl. Editor Javier Cabral featured X'tiousu Kitchen, Santa Cecilia Mexican Food and Tacos La Güera for those venturing away from Olympic Taco Row.