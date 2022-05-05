While many new openings are on the horizon, there are also a few reopenings and other signs that the Eastside restaurant scene is returning to normal. At least for now.

In Silver Lake, Night + Market Song returned to full service after a fire last year.

Meanwhile, Spoke Bicycle Cafe is bringing back ‘Spoke Nights’ every Thursday through Sunday in Elysian Valley. Besides updated beer and wine lists, you can also expect rotating food pop-ups from other local businesses and trivia events, live music and other happenings.

We want to catch you up with some of those new restaurants headed our way:

• A new mini department store now under construction on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake will include a rooftop Italian cafe.

• And East Hollywood will get a new Middle Eastern Restaurant, Saffy’s, this June. The restaurant, named after the husband and wife duo’s daughter, will move into the former home of Five Leaves, reports What Now Los Angeles.

In other restaurant news:

Looking for a great burger? Eater LA lists Highland Park’s Goldburger and Burgerlords, Echo Park's Monty’s Good Burger and Historic Filipinotown’s Original Tommy’s as essential burger joints.

The owner of Los Feliz’s All Time wrote an op-ed for Grubstreet about the importance of tipping restaurant staff.

De Buena Planta in Silver Lake is now serving brunch! Their vegan, Mexican-inspired menu will include Huevos Rancheros, agave-based cocktails and some favorite dishes from the dinner menu.

Valerie Confections in Echo Park is hosting a Borscht Benefit. All proceeds to go support World Central Kitchen’s work in Ukraine.