Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

First African Restaurant in Boyle Heights

Mama D’s is now serving West African cuisine insides a strip mall on Soto Street where Puertos Del Pacifico used to be. According to L.A. Taco, they are the only Cameroonian restaurant in Southern California. Their egusi stew is a traditional entrée native among Cameroon’s Bayangis people, where the owners Dorothy Wanki and her daughter Claudia come from.

Displaced chefs now selling from home

LAist reported on former Echo Park chefs who are working, and cooking, out of their homes, now that the pandemic has displaced them from more public vending. If you miss Goat Mafia's old pop-up tacos at 88 Monks on Alvarado, chef Juan Garcia is now selling birria by the pound out of his home in Compton. Tania Macin, who used to sell Tania's Tacos by the lake each weekend, is now selling out of her home in mid-city. Pre-order and pick up.

Vegan soul food coming to open in Silver Lake

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After expanding from Charlotte to Hollywood, Chef Velvet is now bringing vegan soul food to the Eastside. According to VegOut, TheVTree is set to open a new location in Silver Lake on March 13. Enjoy the flavor of soul food but all plant-based, from their Bourbon Baked BBQ Ribs and Mac and Cheese to their Sweet Potato Cheesecake and traditional African tea. The restaurant also sells their popular vegan meats on their website and ships across the country.

The Brite Spot is up for lease

The Echo Park restaurant's current rent is listed for about $10,000 a month, according to a listing on LoopNet. We reached out to a Brite Spot co-owner to get more details but have not heard back. The once popular late-night diner has been closed for most of the pandemic, except for a brief period last summer. While it's changed hands numerous times, Brite Spot has operated under the same name at its Sunset Boulevard location since about 1949.

Highland Park Bar blends authentic Mexican flavors with ethically sourced tequila and sprits.

Nativo in Highland Park gets their mezcales and tequila from women-run collectives in Jalisco and Oaxaca, according to LA Taco. The bar manager Grace Pérez creates the drinks inspired by flavors she loved from Veracruz and growing up in NELA, like "El Rey" o "Mi Barrio." She also makes traditional drinks like a fermented beverage with pineapple rinds and piloncillo called tepache, which is served with tequila as "Sleep Now in The Fire". Their back patio is now open Wednesday through Sunday, but drinks are also available to-go.

Eastside Guides