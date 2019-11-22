Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Mexican food with no rice? How can that be? For the ladies at Milpa Grille in Boyle Heights, that’s actually how it should be. According to Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega, the Mexican restaurant is a tribute to the Mesoamerican milpa, an agricultural system developed at least 5,000 years ago that produced a variety of crops, including the “three sisters” – corn, squash and beans. Crema de elote, Milpa Bowl, tomato soup, taquitos, pork enchiladas and coconut flan were some of Escárcega’s favorites. Milpa Grille is at 2633 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. in Boyle Heights.

From the team who brought Atrium comes Pinky’s, a hidden cocktail bar in Los Feliz, Eater LA reports. Located in Skylight Theatre’s former rehearsal space, the 1,000-square foot bar is headed by co-owner Jordan Young. Cocktails are priced at $14 max and wines around $10. Atrium chef and partner Hunter Pritchett brings on small bites of carnitas, chicken tinga and potato tacos. Pinky’s is at 1816 ½ N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

All Time in Los Feliz is a “beacon for Los Feliz’s thriving creative class,” said Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison in a recent review. Headed by Ashley and Tyler Wells, the couple has created a “neighborhood restaurant” dominated by industry types who come to enjoy All Time’s California-Italian cuisine and “incredible wine program” designed by Ashley Wells. At the helm of the kitchen is Tyler Wells, whose cooking style is a “spunky sort of hominess.” Addison found that the sandwiches served during lunch were "events" in themselves while other dishes, such as the dinnertime market fish, “tips into overcooked territory.” Despite Addison’s mixed review on the food, his lasting impression touted All Time’s ambiance, friendly staff and overall vibe of the space – “it’s hard to stay grumpy with All Time.” All Time is at 2040 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

An Indian sports bar named Pijja Palace is slated to replace the Silver Lake foot clinic on Sunset Boulevard that once sported the famous Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign, according to Eater L.A. The building is being demolished since, Eater notes the former space for the Sunset Foot Clinic, which has moved to a new location on Beverly Boulevard near Virgil Avenue. The old sign now rests at the Y-Que Trading Post in Los Feliz.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!