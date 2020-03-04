The Los Angeles Marathon — one of the world’s largest — is coming our way this weekend.

About 27,000 runners, walkers and cyclists are going to be hitting neighborhood streets – including Sunset Boulevard, Glendale Boulevard and Temple Street — on Sunday, March 8 as they head from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica – 26.2 miles.

Organizers have said the marathon -- as well as a 5k in Elysian Park on Saturday -- will take place amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, which prompted the Tokyo Marathon to reduce the field of participants from more than 30,000 to only about 200 elite runners.

"Safety is always our first priority and our operations team has been in consistent dialogue with local authorities and monitoring developments related to all safety aspects of the Marathon including coronavirus," said a posting on the marathon website. "We will communicate any additional updates, should conditions change, through email, Twitter, Facebook, and our website."

The first marathoners (those in wheelchairs) leave the stadium at 6:30 am, but some streets and freeway ramps will be closed as early as 3 am on Sunday. In addition some streets close to the marathon route will be accessible only to residents.

Echo Park Lake is Mile 6, Silver Lake is Mile 7, Sunset Junction is Mile 8 and Los Feliz is Mile 9.

All this means detours and delays and the risk of getting your car towed if you don’t pay attention to the temporary No Parking signs. Bus riders should also prepare for detours and delays on the Metro and DASH lines.

Most streets across Echo Park and Silver Lake should reopen by about 11 am.