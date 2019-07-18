If you’re looking to take a break from the party scene this weekend, you can put your money towards supporting your local artists and entertainers at one of many comedy, poetry and theatre performances across the Eastside.

Read on to learn more.

FRIDAY, July 19

The Comedy Garage at 1172 Art Lounge: Comedian Nick Thune (Netflix, Comedy Central) and Amy Miller (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central) and many more will be taking the stage for this bi-monthly stand-up comedy show in Echo Park. Free. 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Details

“To Be Dali” at Casa 0101 Theatre: “To be Dali” by Eric Yost and Salvador Benavides follows Salvador Dali at the end of his life, looking for passage to enlightenment. The Boyle Heights play explores the complicated relationships he had with his parents and with his wife and manager, Gala. Mature audiences only. $20-$80. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Friday Night Poetry, They’re Just Words at Book Show: The night of spoken word in Highland Park starts off with an open mic and ends with live poetry by Sarah Skiles, Samantha Laimph/Len and Nikolai Garcia. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, July 20

Non Stop Bhangra at the Echoplex: If you’ve had the misfortune of never being invited to an Indian wedding party, Non Stop Bhangra - San Francisco’s favorite dance party - heads to Echo Park, so you can see what the hype is all about. It’s colorful, the music is loud and you won’t want to stop dancing. $15-$20. 9 p.m. Details

The Office Trivia Night & Party in Silver Lake: If you’ve been streaming “the Office” nonstop since the series hit Netflix, put your Office knowledge to the test with a multi-round game show style trivia night. Don’t let those Office themed cocktails slip you up! $6. 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

‘70s Soul Jam at the Greek Theatre: Have sultry summer night out with live performances by the ‘70s soul masters the Stylistics, the Chi-Lites, Heatwave and more. Tickets starting at $25. 6 p.m. Details

Wild Vegan Cheeses Workshop at Wild Terra: Learn how to make your own fermented vegan cheeses using aromatic plants, nuts, ashes and sea salt and avoid lactose-induced embarrassment in this Highland Park workshop. $60. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Hidden Repository of Curios Craft Tour at MorYork Gallery: Leave it to Atlas Obscura Society to find a nondescript Highland Park studio full of curios crafted from recycled materials and take you along for a tour. The tour is camera and pet friendly. $50. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, July 21

Page Me! ‘90s Hip Hop and R&B at the Offbeat: Hear some of your favorite ‘90s throwback jams while ‘90s movies play on one of the bar’s big screens and Super Nintendo plays on the other. The original food truck - the taco truck - will be slinging tacos all night. Free. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Day Party “Throwback Edition” in Boyle Heights: Mom jeans and bucket hats may have made a come back, but the effortless cool vibe of the ‘90s is hard to recreate. This day party is trying to bring it back with a strictly ‘90s attire dress code at a 420-friendly loft near the L.A. River. $20-$40. 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details