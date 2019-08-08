This weekend on the Eastside: Sade, Badu, Dali, DJ Shadow and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s." Read on to learn more.

FRIDAY, August 9

SADE v. BADU, A Night of Bulletproof Soul at the Echoplex: The Bay Area tribute night that pairs the tunes of the sensual serenader, Sade, with woke neo-soul songstress, Erykah Badu, has sold out back-to -back nights in San Francisco and Oakland and is ready to host its second highly anticipated tribute night in Los Angeles. Get there early because discounted early bird tickets have already sold out. $15-$22. 9 p.m. Details

“To Be Dali” at Casa 0101 Theatre: Don’t miss your chance to see “To be Dali” by Eric Yost and Salvador Benavides, a play that follows Salvador Dali at the end of his life, looking for passage to enlightenment. The story explores the complicated relationships he had with his parents and with his wife and manager, Gala. Mature audiences only. $20-$80. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, August 10

4th Annual DJ Shadow Storage Sale at Rappcats: DJ Shadow, the artist behind the iconic beatmaking album, Entroducing, will be offering up thousands of new and used vinyl and LP’s, 45’s and 12”s for sale from his private collection. The sale will last throughout the weekend with unique stock offered on both days. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Michael Seyer at the Lodge Room: The Gardena-based singer-songwriter with Filipino roots has a firm footing in the “Bedroom Pop” community with his atmospheric sound. Be entranced with Seyer’s hazy guitars and airy synths as he performs live. $15. 8 p.m. Details

Dead in Hollywood On Ice, A Slideshow at Book Show: The maker of “Dead in Hollywood”, a true crime zine that documents strange and tragic Hollywood deaths will be bringing the zine to life with a slideshow that takes you on a lively journey of Hollywood’s most notable deaths. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Selections from Beirut to Bangkok via Bombay with Discostan at Zebulon: Discostan, a group of DJs and an occasional party that brings both newer and vintage sounds from South and West Asia and North Africa to dance floors across L.A. will be bringing you a night of “sonic ummah” with DJs Aruna Irani and Ibn Battuta. Free. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Nature Arts & Crafts at Audubon Center at Debs Park: Join Audubon’s community naturalists for a family-friendly afternoon of nature-related arts and crafts. All art supplies will be provided. Free. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, August 11

Eastside 45s Vinyl Night at Eastside Luv: Top off your Sunday with a dose of nostalgia at Eastside Luv’s vinyl-only soul, doo wop and oldies dance party. Free. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Details

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Movie Night at Heritage Square: Watch a screening of the 1961 film starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard on the lawn of the Heritage Square Museum. The food trucks Boba Ni Taco and Cousins Maine Lobster and a cash beer and wine bar will be serving throughout the night and selected building tours will be included with the admission price. $22-$29. 5:30 p.m. Details

Guac-Off at Verdugo Bar: L.A.’s obsession with guac is unparalleled, so if you think your guacamole can top the others, sign up to bring your best and bring an appetite to taste the rest. Details