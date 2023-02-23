Women-forward food festival Re:Her returns to Los Angeles from March 3 to 12. On the Eastside, stop by a Girl's Night at Benny Boy Brewery in Lincoln Heights on Friday, March 3, with I Love Micheladas, Quarantine Pizza Co., Sad Girl Creamery and La Imperial Tortilleria. Milkfarm in Eagle Rock will offer a special sandwich made with ingredients from Briar Rose Creamery and Jam I Am. On March 12, Milkfarm and Benny Boy Brewery will collaborate on a cider and cheese pairing event!
Tinned-fish influencers & plant-based eggs
Highland Park: Otoño is hosting a “Siesta Hour” (well, multiple hours) on Friday, Feb. 24, with a communal tinned seafood feast, hand-picked conservas and a collaborative menu with owner Teresa Montaño and tinned fish influencer Harrison Weinfeld (@thesardinfluencer). No reservations required — or allowed!
Silver Lake:Junkyard Dog and Flore Vegan are using the world’s first plant-based poached egg, reports Spectrum News 1 SoCal. Junkyard Dog will top their avocado toast with the “egg,” and Flore Vegan will use it in an “Eggs” Benedict.
Openings
Echo Park: A new pop-up restaurant is opening inside of Button Mash after a string of collaborations last fall. The L.A. Times reports that Poltergeist will feature Asian-Italian fare starting this Friday.
Eagle Rock: The space that formerly housed Garnachas & Bee will soon be home to Atwater Village’s Viet Noodle Bar, reports Eater LA.
Lincoln Heights: A new casual breakfast and lunch spot, Arroz & Fun, opened in Lincoln Heights, according to Eater LA. The restaurant serves Asian- and Latin-inspired flavors and food Tuesdays to Thursdays during its soft opening.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.