Art
Eagle Rock: Head to Oxy Arts for the exhibition of Voice a Wild Dream: Moments in Asian American Art and Activism. Showcasing the work of social change over the past six decades. (September 26 - November 18)
Elysian Valley: Got some jokes and full of ideas? Take part in Playspace at The Elysian. The weekly community event invites guests to hang out and go on stage. (September 29 - October 13)
Highland Park: The 9th Annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival (HPIFF) is making its return to the Highland Theater on what could be its' last time there. Celebrate independent filmmaking and catch a viewing of 4 feature-length documentaries and 43 shorts from various genres. (October 7-8)
Highland Park: Spend your Saturday at the Mercado Fall Festival. Do some shopping with NELA artists, at the farmers market, vintage clothing & furniture, and more local vendors. Food and live music will also be present (October 8)
Cypress Park: Celebrate racial and religious diversity at VoiceRaise, LA Voice's annual fundraiser. Join community members and faith leaders for an uplifting gathering. Appetizers will be provided. (October 13)
Montecito Heights: Get spooky at the Heritage Square Museum's Mourning Faire. Engage in Victorian fortune telling traditions, listening to ghostly music on 19th century music machines, and shop from ghoulish vendors. (October 15-16)
Montecito Heights: Trick or Treat in real haunted houses at Heritage Square Museum. Dress up and learn about the Victorian Manors at Cemetery Lane. (October 19-30)
Eagle Rock: Have 6 weeks to spare? Capture the human form at a life drawing class at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock. (October 1-November 5)
El Sereno: Internationally renowned musical group, Yamma Ensemble, is coming to The Luckman. Listen to soulful middle eastern music and feel transported to ancient times. (October 2)
El Sereno: Another international powerhouse at The Luckman, check out Portuguese singer Mariza. Known for singing fados and incorporating other sounds from Brazilian samba to Cape Verdean mornas. (October 7)
Boyle Heights: Take a walking tour of Boyle Heights Most Haunted locations. Learn history from a 6th generation local. (October 8, November 5, & December 3)
El Sereno: Check out Isabella Rossellini's one woman show, Darwin’s Smile, at The Luckman. An entertaining show combining evolution and acting in comedy. (Oct. 8 - 9)
