Highland Park -- A few blocks of York Boulevard were closed on Saturday afternoon and evening for the 5th annual El Mercado Arts & Crafts Fair.
The event featured a long line of vendor tents and entertainment ranging from an afternoon puppet show -- courtesy of Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which moved to its new York Boulevard home earlier this year -- and an evening mariachi performance.
Thanks to Martha Benedict for sharing her photos.
