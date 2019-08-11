Mariachi performance at 2019 El Mercado on York Boulevard in Highland Park

Mariachis entertained the crowd as the festival came to an end. 

 Martha Benedict

Highland Park -- A few blocks of York Boulevard were closed on Saturday afternoon and evening for the 5th annual El Mercado Arts & Crafts Fair. 

The event featured a long line of vendor tents and entertainment ranging from an afternoon puppet show -- courtesy of Bob Baker Marionette Theater, which moved to its new York Boulevard home earlier this year -- and an evening mariachi performance.

Thanks to Martha Benedict for sharing her photos.

