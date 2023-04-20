Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Openings
Echo Park: Dongame, a new restaurant moving into the former home of Silverback Coffee on Sunset Boulevard, has applied for a state license to serve beer and wine. The same permit indicates the new establishment is connected to the Japanese restaurant Taiko Irvine. Meanwhile, on the neighborhood's south end, Butchr Bar is preparing to open in the same Glendale Boulevard complex that houses Clark Street Bread and Grá pizzeria. No word yet on when either place will open.
Elysian Valley: A new Mexican restaurant has opened on Blake Avenue., reports The Infatuation. Loreto is a Mexican restaurant featuring a seafood-centric menu, offering sashimi, ceviche, tostadas and a grilled fish entree with black beans, rice, avocado, escabeche, tortillas, salsa and unlimited quesadillas starting at $64.
New on the Menu
Silver Lake: All Day Baby’s Vietnamese dinner pop-up Tet-a-Tet launched a new spring cocktail menu last weekend. New cocktails include a white Negroni with mezcal and whiskey with honey, fennel and grapefruit.
Highland Park: Sad Girl Creamery has arrived at Jeff’s Table inside Flask Fine Wines. Grab pints of chocoflan, guava jam cheesecake, brown butter pecan mezcal and more.
Glassell Park: Bub and Grandma’s is switching to a table service model. According to their Instagram, switching from the previous process of ordering ahead before finding a seat will allow them to serve customers faster and create a better experience.
Lincoln Heights: Chain sandwich restaurant Fat Sal’s has a new sandwich on their menu. The Chicken Bacon Ranch features the three titular ingredients, plus melted Swiss, avocado, lettuce and tomato on a warm hero.
Specials
Dine LA starts April 28, with more than 350 restaurants offering specials until May 12. Some restaurants on the Eastside include:
- Hail Mary Pizza and Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village
- Malbec Market in Eagle Rock
- Carousel Restaurant Hollywood in East Hollywood
- Sage, the Lonely Oyster and Cosa Buona in Echo Park
- Alimento, All Day Baby, Greekman’s, Izakaya Osen, Marco Polo, Omakase by Osen, Same Same Thai, Spoon & Pork in Silver Lake
Atwater Village: Tam O’Shanter offers a new happy hour special on Mondays through Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring $10 classic cocktails, $7 wine, $5 well shots and beer specials, reports Eater LA.
Write-Ups
Highland Park: Our restaurant reviewer Merrill Shindler gives three stars to Jeff's Table, which "serves sandwiches that stagger the imagination." The Eastsider
East Hollywood's Honey's at Star Love and Silver Lake's The Ruby Fruit are making local and national headlines for creating new spaces for the lesbian and queer community. Eater LA says that the two establishments are ushering in a "Queer Bar Renaissance," and The New York Times wrote about how the spaces inspire the power of queer joy.
Update
Silver Lake: We have an update on our story about Pazzo Gelato's lease. Property manager Albert Karchikian of Specialized Realty, responding to our requests for comment, said he had not been actively discussing renewing the lease for the shop and that owner Michael Buch had expressed a desire to leave. But Buch responded that he wanted to stay and had reached out to Specialized Realty several times about his options. Meanwhile, Kim Malek, the CEO of Salt & Straw ice cream, which has opened a store in the same center, told Eater LA voiced support for Pazzo. "I am entirely supportive of shops like Pazzo and would wholly embrace their continued presence in the neighborhood."
