Looking for a reason to get out and dance? Here’s three: Selena, DJ RAW and Azymuth. Read on to learn more.

FRIDAY, May 31

NELA Music Series at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock: Musical acts from around NELA will converge on Eagle Rock for a family-friendly concert. Expect to see the Dahli Mamas and the Eagle Rock High School Sax Ensemble among other artists. $10. 6:30 p.m. Details

Friday Night Wine Tasting at Barnsdall Art Park: Barnsdall will be hosting wine tastings on the lawn of the park, so bring your friends, pack a picnic spread and make sure to have a an Uber lined up! $35-$50. 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details

DJ RAW at Xelas: Don’t miss a live set by Los Angeles’s jungle music veteran, RAW. Free. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details



SATURDAY, June 1

6th Annual Selena Fan Gathering at Plaza de la Raza: Celebrate all things Selena at this family-friendly fan fest. All performances, DJ sets and impersonations will be honoring the late Queen of Tejano. Free. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details

Summer for the Paws Fundraiser at Indie Brewing Company: Bring your pet along for an afternoon of food, vendors, photo booths and of course, beer. Proceeds will benefit three local animal rescue organizations. $10 suggested donation. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

NBAliens at East LA Comic Book, Art and Pop Culture Festival: See what happens when the worlds of comic book art and the NBA collide. Your favorite star ballers like Lebron James and Kevin Durant are drawn into a fiction world of aliens by digital artist, Michael Wu, to become superhuman athletes. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details

Vintage x Vintage Wine and Fashion Pop-Up in Eagle Rock: Browse curated-vintage apparel, glass of biodynamic wine in hand at a secret location in Echo Park. RSVP people deatils. Free. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details



SUNDAY, June 2

Urban Air Market in Los Feliz: Browse from a large selection of clothes, jewelry, home decor and more handcrafted and sustainably made by more than 100 local artists and designers. Vendors to watch for: Vamvas, an eco-friendly shoe brand that uses plant-based materials to construct their sneakers and Embroidery and Sage’s whimsically designed DIY embroidery kits. Free entry. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Jazz is Dead presents Azymuth at the Lodge Room: Brazilian jazz-funk group Azymuth shot to international fame in the 70’s with their brand of “samba doido” or “crazy samba”. They will be grace the Lodge Room’s stage during the first installation of Jazz Esta Morto, a month-long Brazilian jazz concert series. $35-$135. 6 p.m. Details

Victorian Tour and High Tea in Angelino Heights: Join preservationist Barbara Thornburg for a Victorian tea and tour of her 1886 Eastlake Victorian home and the historic 1300 block of Carroll Avenue, which is lined Eastlake and Queen Anne Victorian-era houses. Proceeds will benefit Dream a World Education. $10-$120. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details