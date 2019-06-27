Spend the weekend closing out Pride month with a couple of day parties on the Eastside. Bring your crew for a day of lawn games and dancing in Debs Park for Queers at the Park on Saturday and hop on over to Boyle Heights to sip mimosas and dance your Sunday afternoon away at Xelas’ Kickback Queer Brunch.

Read on for details and happy summering!

FRIDAY, June 28

La Feria Del Sexo, A Locatora Radio Sex & Wellness Series at Molcajete Dominguero Store: Join Diosa and Mala of the podcast series, Locatora Radio, in Boyle Heights for the launch of their new sex and wellness series “La Feria del Sexo.” A panel discussion will be held with sexual health experts around the topic of consent, pleasure and play. $35. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Modern Funk Fest & Record Fair at the Echoplex: Come for a night of the best live acts and DJs focusing on the modern funk sound, including performances by Moon B and Ivan Makvel. Don’t forget to snag a few vinyls while you’re there! Record fair free from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Concert 9 p.m. $10-$12. Details

SATURDAY, June 29

True Crime Stories Sightseeing Tour: See the Eastside as you’ve never seen it before while on a tour led Esotouric crime historians that have the 411 on spine-chilling forgotten crimes that haunt neighborhoods like Boyle Heights and places like Evergreen Cemetery. $32. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Tangled Web, A Community Art Project at Avenue 50 Studios: Head to Highland Park to learn the ancient art of weaving while contributing to a communal weaving project symbolizing a shared vision of a more cooperative society. Free. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Queers at the Park, Sun Fun and Self Care at Debs Park: Bring your favorite people out for a day at the park. Throw on your fliest summer gear, but make sure it’s dance, lawn game and hike-friendly. Free. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Mercado Del Pueblo Summer Kickoff at the Eastside Cafe: Shop artisanally crafted wares and art by local vendors of color of all genders in El Sereno. $2-$5. 3 p.m. Details

Annual Print Fair and Exhibition at Self Help Graphics and Arts: Spruce up your collection with fine art prints from Self Help Graphics’ annual print fair in Boyle Heights. Serigraphs, monoprints, relief and intaglio print editions created by artists that participated in SHG’s printmaking program will be available for purchase. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Trivia Night, A Stranger Things Event at 33 Taps Silver Lake: Brush up on your Stranger Things knowledge - maybe binge watch a season or two - and put it to the test during King Trivia’s Stranger Things themed trivia night. The first place team will win 50 percent of the proceeds. $5-$25. 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, June 30

Kickback Queer Brunch at Xelas: Start your day off in Boyle Heights with a hefty brunch then spend the afternoon dancing it off at Xelas’ Pride month closing party with DJs Les Ortiz and Killed by Synth. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Jazz Esta Morto with Marcos Valle at the Lodge Room: A second set has been added to watch iconic Brazilian bossa nova artist Marcos Valle perform live in Highland Park. $35. 10 p.m. Details

Abstract Embroidery Workshop at Makers Mess: Learn how to freehand an embroidered abstract art piece using various stitches and embroidery basics. Don’t forget to BYOB! $43.23. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details