The Eastside restaurant scene is picking up several new players, with some of them replacing establishments that have called it quits during the pandemic.

Here's the "Opening Soon" list:

Silver Lake is getting a Shake Shack by the end of 2022, reports What Now Los Angeles. The burger chain plans to open its 16th location on Sunset Boulevard next door to the Black Cat. It's a space that's been home to short-lived restaurants, including California Sun and Mixed Company. Shake Shack will open only two blocks away from where Venice-based The Win~Dow, known for its budget-friendly, smashed-style burgers, opened an outlet in December. The newcomers will compete with two established burger joints: The Fix Burger on Hyperion Avenue and Burgers Never Say Die on Glendale Boulevard. So, burger lovers, who has the best patty in Silver Lake?

Cheebo is opening up a restaurant in Eagle Rock at the corner of Colorado Boulevard at Shearin Avenue in the building that once housed Piencone (and the Coffee Table before that). The Eagle Rock location will be the ninth for Cheebo, established 20 years ago on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The all-day menu ranges from breakfast burritos and PB&J French Toast to Cedar Plank Salmon and vegan burgers later in the day. "We are aiming to open this month for at least takeout & delivery but are pushing and working towards opening for dine-in/alfresco dining soon after," said Operations Director Christian J. Martinez in an email. "We are looking forward to becoming a community staple and getting to know our neighbors in the area."

The Wild Form Collective, a pop-up restaurant, is now operating a few nights a week out of the former Ostrich Farm in Echo Park. Dinner is available on some nights or it can be just wine, cocktails and snacks on other evenings.

Business permits and other online records reveal that East Borough, a Vietnamese restaurant out of Costa Mesa, plans to open in Echo Park Village, the Glendale Boulevard complex that includes Clark Street Bread. We've reached out to East Borough to confirm the new place but have not heard back.

Chipotle is coming to the USC Health Sciences Campus in Lincoln Heights. It's part of new construction that includes a Hyatt House hotel and conference center on Trojan Way, just south of Valley Boulevard.

Another previous pop-up restaurant, Perilla LA, is opening its first storefront in Victor Heights near Echo Park, reports What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant reimagines "traditional Korean banchan in a contemporary, urban American setting," reads their website.

• Will your restaurant or shop be offering a Valentine's Day special? We want to hear about it and share the details with the rest of our readers in the next issue of Good Taste. Submit the details here or send them to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

In Other Dining & Drinking News:

Woon in Historic Filipinotown is offering a special Lunar New Year menu and red envelopes with from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, reports The Infatuation. Eater LA also has you covered with a list of festive dishes and the restaurants and grocery stores you can get them from.

Looking for a spot to watch the Rams play the Super Bowl? Eater LA recommends Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights, 5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock and 33 Taps Silver Lake.

Eater LA reports that Echo Park’s Slow Burn has closed after a little less than a month of operation. It's not clear why the restaurant, established by Umami Burger founder Adam Fleischman, closed so quickly.

Echo Park’s Ototo is collaborating with Anajak Thai on a take-home Japanese and Thai dinner for two. From Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, you can try new dishes from both restaurants like “Thai-ish sashimi” and koji-marinated roasted half jidori chicken and sake or wine to pair with them.

Time Out Los Angeles rounded up a selection of “off the menu” orders from Los Angeles restaurants — including Jitlada’s jazz burger in East Hollywood.

A car crashed into Bar Covell in Los Feliz last week, The Eastsider reported. The crash occurred around noon, before the bar's opening time. Two pedestrians sustained severe injuries.