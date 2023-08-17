Here's a rundown of the latest Eastside food and drink news:
Cypress Park:Shins Pizza has opened on a block that has become a neighborhood hot spot.Eater L.A. calls it a "sister project" to neighboring Barra Santos, a Portuguese bar and restaurant. The same block also includes Loquat coffee and Golden Poppy market. 1802 Roasters is across the street. Shin's serves whole pies, slices, salads and Italian Ice. Shins Pizza is at 1215 1/2 Cypress Avenue.
Glassell Park:The founders of Eagle Rock Brewery (which is in Glassell Park) have opened The Landing, a craft beverage bar and gourmet goods shop in Burbank. In addition to local beers, ciders, sakes and gourmet snacks, there are also household and gift items in a space featuring several murals. Ting Su and Jeremy Raub opened The Landing a few months ago, but they are hosting a grand opening with beverage tastings and food samplings this weekend, Aug. 19-20. The Landing is at 1623 N. San Fernando Rd.
Los Feliz:A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream parloris coming to the new Elinor Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard at Hillhurst Avenue, according to city planning documents. Handel’s says ice cream is made fresh daily at each store. They'll occupy more than 1,700 square-feet of ground floor space at 4531 W. Hollywood Blvd.
Victor Heights:Tal's Off Sunset will be the latest restaurant in the Elysian Apartments near Echo Park, according to state alcohol license applications and What Now LA. The same spot at 1115 Sunset Boulevard is where Winsome, Aldea and a Clark Street Bread takeout opened and closed in recent years. Based on Instagram posts, Talin Stephen of Love Your Latte in Glendale is behind the new restaurant.
Echo Park: The Brite Spot name will disappear after more than 70 years. We said earlier this month that a San Diego-based chain, Breakfast Republic, was taking over the vacant Sunset Boulevard diner. While the Brite Spot has operated under several owners over the decades, the name remained the same. But not anymore. The owners told L.A. Taco that the corner restaurant will be renamed Breakfast Republic but final plans are pending.
