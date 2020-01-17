Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

There's a small, organic and plastic-free grocery store coming to Highland Park called Tare Grocery. No opening date yet but they are hiring as of this writing. The job advertisement on Craigslist reads: “Even if we’re trying to reduce and re-use, the current grocery landscape has made it so difficult to avoid unnecessary, single-use packaging. We want to change that. We want to reinvent the way people think about grocery shopping." Tare Grocery is set to open where the former American TV Service shop was located at 5046 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

Some of the city’s best bagel shops are on the Eastside, Los Angeles Magazine reports. Silver Lake is home to two. Maury’s offers traditional New York-style bagels with “no overstuffed nonsense.” Then there’s the bagels sprinkled with a “touch of sweetness” at Jewish-ish deli Freedman’s. In Historic Filipinotown, the quintessential Brooklyn Bagel Bakery is where bagels are “nicely chewy, perfectly sized” and come in a bounty of flavors. Belle’s bagels in Highland Park is another sure shot. The bagels “come seeded on both sides” and “undergo two rounds of fermentation.” Maury’s is at 2829 Bellevue Ave. and Freedman’s is at 2619 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake. Brooklyn Bagel Bakery is at 2223 Beverly Blvd. in Historic Filipinotown. Belle’s is at 5043 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

El Ruso in Boyle Heights is a Los Angeles “essential” when it comes to its "tortilla grande," the Los Angeles Times reports. Operated by Walter Soto and Julia Silva, the taco stand incorporates culinary traditions from Sonora and Baja California. One of their specialties is the sobaquera, a.k.a. “tortilla grande” or “tortilla de aqua,” which is described as a “supple, thin tortilla the size of an 18-wheeler’s hubcap filled and rolled like a burrito.” El Ruso is at 1401 Mirasol St. in Boyle Heights.

Eagle Rock Brewery is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a Mardi Gras party. Expect a burlesque show, raffles, games, prizes, costume contests, favorite beers from years past and more. Ticketholders receive a commemorative glass, five pours and a raffle ticket. Food is provided by Chef Jerry from Eagle Rock Public House. Tickets are $28 in advance and $32 at the door. Details here.

