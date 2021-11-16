The customer at Skylight Books in Los Feliz was excited to find a book on the display rack by U.S. Poet Laurent Joy Harjo. “It’s a memoir, not poetry,” stressed the clerk from the check-out area. “That’s perfect,” said the customer.

As the book was being rung up, the clerk reiterated what many holiday shoppers have been hearing for weeks now: “If you see anything you want, especially as a gift, you better get it now.”

Many small business owners are feeling the effects of the strained supply chain, which could mean fewer items on shelves, backorders and customers going elsewhere this holiday season. Owners started planning for problems months ago, and they're cautiously optimistic that they'll make it through the end of 2021 with good sales and not too many extra headaches.

Extra books ordered -- just in case

“We knew supply chain problems were coming,” says Steve Salardino manager at Skylight Books. “Most printing is done overseas and right now there is a big paper and printing shortage. We could be waiting for weeks or even months for certain books.” He points to space on top of the tall bookshelves in his store. “See those? That’s extra copies of some of the popular books to have here just in case.”

Breakdowns in the global supply chain aren’t new, remarks Annamarie von Firley owner of Adventure Toy Emporium based in Angelino Heights. “Some of our Easter-centered product didn’t come in time this year so we had a feeling about this holiday season,” she says.

Many of Von Firley's toys are imports, so she ordered her stock earlier than usual. Orders today don't have estimated shipping dates, but many manufacturers are providing lists of what's in stock, she says. Often a product that would normally be listed as having 200 items can now have fewer than 20. “I’m doing a ton of substitutions,” she says.

Keep a back up gift list

Having alternatives is the name of the game, according to Mary Gray, co-owner of Potted in Los Feliz. “I want shoppers to be able to find something; maybe it won’t be exactly what they had in mind, but a good choice nonetheless,” she says.

Gray has been overbuying product knowing that she’s not going to get all of it. “Some weeks, I get everything on my list, and then the next few weeks, nothing will come in,” she explains.

Joe Keeper, owner of the Barkeeper in Silver Lake, is waiting for backordered items from 10 months ago: bar tool sets made from stainless steel (like shakers, stirrers, and strainers), typically imported from India. "So we are waiting and hoping we are first in line when those products arrive. Those items are popular holiday gifts for us.”

Keeper also knows that independent and local distillers and brewers are having difficulty not only making their product but packaging it. “But it’s not just bottles, it’s the caps, the plastic pieces, the shrink wrap,” he explains. “All of that is contributing to real problems.”

Where are those ornaments?

Also not getting the supplies they need are local artists and artisans, says Michelle Pedersen, owner of Treehaus in Atwater Village. “They sell their goods here and they tell us about having problems getting materials like glass, gemstones and clay.”

With Christmas looming, Pedersen is anxiously waiting for shipments of ornaments, one of her store’s bestselling holiday items.

“Right after Christmas 2020, we ordered for this year and only got our first shipment," she said. "All the others have been delayed. The company, based in Nebraska, is not receiving them. So we wait.”

Shopping bag shortage

Tamara Houghten, owner of Shout and About in Echo Park, admits most of her orders and stock seem to be holding steady, but she had one big problem: finding shopping bags.

“It’s the first time I’ve had this problem,” she says about the recycled paper bags with handles that are handed out for free. “I used to get them in boxes of 250, now only 25 come to a box. I've had to find other vendors.”

Supply chain problems, however, have not deterred customers from shopping, even if it means paying extra for holiday cheer.

“Last year we were simplifying,” Houghten says, “but this year it seems we are going all out to make this Christmas extra magical.”