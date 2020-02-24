A look at what's going on this week and your Eastside weather forecast.
Eastside Agenda
Sidewalk moon watch | Comedic storytelling | Atwater Village comedy & more events
- By The Eastsider
-
-
- 0
Tags
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Latest
- East L.A. to Whittier Gold Line extension grows more likely
- Woman killed, husband injured in Sunset Boulevard hit-and-run near Echo Park
- Boyle Heights immigrant center nominated as landmark | Actor Luka Jones selling Los Feliz home | Six-story building planned for Virgil Village
- Sidewalk moon watch | Comedic storytelling | Atwater Village comedy & more events
- Police pursuit passes through Boyle Heights and East L.A.
- Highland Park house fire sends elderly man to hospital
- Los Feliz corner garden
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
Most Popular
Articles
- Police awaiting coroner report on Highland Park death
- New owners emerge for Eagle Rock's "Kitchen Nightmares" pizzeria
- Man fatally stabbed at East L.A. bus stop during gang-related attack
- Man stabbed to death at East L.A. bus stop identified
- 4-story apartment building proposed for Echo Park Avenue
- Suspect in Silver Lake Trader Joe's shooting to undergo psychiatric exam
- East L.A man who stole $300,000 in cash sentenced to federal prison
- Feds claim suspected heroin and cocaine dealer worked out of Lincoln Heights storefront
- An EP homeless shelter? | More apartments on Echo Park Avenue | Police chase
- $429k East L.A. one-bedroom | $789k Mt. Washington cottage | $975k Glassell Park Mediterranean & more open houses
Images
Videos
Commented
- Homeless activists gather at Echo Park Lake to challenge potential nighttime arrests (7)
- Silver Lake church-to-hotel conversion moves ahead but under a new owner (7)
- YouTuber's Tesla flies over Baxter and Alvarado to gasps and criticism (6)
- 4-story apartment building proposed for Echo Park Avenue (6)
- What's in store for the Echo Park KFC? (think Frappuccinos) (5)
- No to Swimming Pools, Yes to Islands: Silver Lake reservoirs master plan moves forward (5)
- Suspect apprehended in fatal Echo Park hit-and-run (4)
- East Hollywood hit-and-run leaves woman with severe injury (3)
- Echo Park restaurant announces closure with a Robert Frost poem (3)
- Police awaiting coroner report on Highland Park death (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.