Silver Lake -- Haché LA says it will be closing its outdoor Sunset Boulevard restaurant by the end of the month after nearly five years in business.

The large burger stand that was started up by Orange County chef Michael “Mick” Schepers and others did not provide a reason for the closure. But its owners are "actively looking for another spot in the area," said a posting on the Haché Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we will be closing this month after a great 5 year run," said the posting on Facebook. "Thank you for all the support that you given us by eating all those fresh burgers and fries (and drinking lemonade and beers)."

The restaurant's last day will be Saturday, June 29.

It's not known what new tenant will move into the space.

Haché is at 3319 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake