Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Instead of heading to the grocery store to ravage the aisles, fans of All Day Baby in Silver Lake stood in line ready to ravage the restaurant -- at the owner’s request, Los Angeles Times reports. People waited for smoked chicken, pasta, pasta sauces, flats of eggs, signature biscuits and desserts by pastry chef Thessa Diadem. Managing partner Lien Ta announced the fire sale on Instagram after the city called for the closure of dine-in restaurants and bars due to COVID-19. All Day Baby is at 3200 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Wine tastings and tours have been cancelled but the San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights offering some deals to makeup for the coronavirus restrictions. First up, healthcare workers with photo work ID will receive a 25% discount on takeout orders from the restaurant at its original location. And for those needing a cooking break, folks can now order take-out and delivery from Maddalena Restaurant on Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

What Echo Park restaurants are serving takeout or offering delivery? What shops are selling merchandise online? What are the new store hours at the market. Please check The Eastsider's guide to riding out the pandemic in Echo Park with a list of shops and services.

Eastside street food vendors are feeling the financial blow of COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports. Patricia Escobar, a vendor who has prepared pupusas near the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights with her husband, are barely making enough to cover expenses. Cesar Martinez, who manages a taco stand in Lincoln Heights near Avenue 26 said that his sales have dropped by 50%.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!