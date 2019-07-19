Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

A Pancit Party is happening this weekend at the freshly landed Spoon & Pork in Silver Lake. Serving modern casual Filipino fare, Spoon & Pork hails from chefs and owners Ray Yaptinchay and Jay Tugas, best friends who grew up together in Manila. They shared a common dream – to own a restaurant inspired by their Filipino culture, heritage and family recipes that they recreated to call their own. No stranger to the food scene, the Spoon & Pork concept began as a food truck in 2017, and three months later, L.A. Weekly named Spoon & Pork Best Food Truck. Spoon & Pork’s signature dishes include the Adobe Belly Nigiri, a slow-cooked pork belly with adobo glaze served over rice; Chori Burger, a house-made Filipino pork chorizo on a toasted Hawaiian bun; and CoCo Jack, a tender jackfruit cooked in coconut milk, ginger and garlic served with spicy fermented beans, onions and rice berries. Spoon & Pork’s Grand Opening Pancit Party happens Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. Expect complimentary Pancit with the purchase of any dish, giveaways and music. Spoon & Pork is at 3131 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Pollen in Echo Park has rolled out a fixed dinner menu happening Thursday to Saturday evenings throughout the summer. Thursday is burger night for $10, or add a Day Beer lager for $15. For $20, folks can enjoy a lobster roll and a glass of Prosecco on Friday or pasta and Vino Chef’s choice of pasta with a glass of wine on Saturday. More menu options are available with the return of dinner service, Thursdays to Saturdays starting at 5 p.m. Pollen is located at 2100 Echo Park Ave. in Echo Park.

Looks like chef Javier Ramos will not be opening El Vy in the former Trois Familia space after all, the Los Angeles Times reports. The plan was for Ramos to open El Vy with Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo in their former Trois Familia space, where Ramos, the previous chef de cuisine of Sqirl, hosted weekly pop-up dinners. The deal is now off and chef Ramos is on the hunt for a bigger space that is “capable of sustaining talent and offer people a living wage” somewhere in Silver Lake or Echo Park. We’ll let you know where chef Ramos lands!

We Have Noodles in Silver Lake has gone dark, Eater LA reports. After almost two years operating near Sunset Junction, chef and owner Darren Sayphraraj announced on social media this week that his team has “outgrown” the current space and are focusing “on a new project in a bigger location.” We Have Noodles was at 3827 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!