Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Botanica in Silver Lake is one of the many restaurants preparing for a citywide lockdown due to COVID-19, Eater LA reports. Owners Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling have opted to offer its evening menu through Caviar. The daytime menu has been offered on Caviar since Botanica first opened its doors, which accounted for about 5 percent of its sales. But Fiffer expects that number to climb. She’s also preparing to become “as creative as possible” when it comes to staffing.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

It’s only been about a month since the wine bar, Tilda, has opened in Echo Park, but “it already feels like part of the neighborhood,” Los Angeles Magazine reports. That was the goal of owners Christian Stayner and Jason Goldman, who both live in the neighborhood and collectively aimed to create a community vibe through the creation of a mini-strip mall that encompasses two additional projects – Etti, a Roman-style Italian restaurant, and Parrot House, a co-working and event space for freelancers and folks in the narrative arts. Carrie Funk of Bar Calo curated a selection of California wines while the food focuses on small plates that compliments the wine. Tilda is at 1507 Echo Park Ave. in Echo Park.

More Japanese hand rollin’ is happening in Highland Park, Eater LA reports. The concept comes from owners Wade McElroy and Russell Malixi and partner Andrew Corbett, who run neighboring Café Birdie, Ma’am Sir and Horse Thief in downtown Los Angeles. The unnamed operation is taking over the former RBTA space. Expect an early summer opening. Located at 5629 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!