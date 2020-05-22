Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

The team at Skylight Books is raising funds online to keep the beloved bookstore from going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign has two objectives - one is to accept monetary donations that will help pay rent, vendor invoices, utilities and other bills. Another option is for supporters to donate books that will help children and adults who are book deprived. Skylight Books is at 1818 N. Vermont Ave in Los Feliz.

A few Eastside restaurants are back in business for take out and delivery, Eater LA reports. Kismet Rotisserie is back for dinner only. Ceviche Project tested a launch over the weekend and sold out most of its ceviches, oysters-on-the-half-shell and caviar. Alimento is getting back into the swing of things by offering almost all of its menu Thursday to Sunday evenings. Kismet Rotisserie is at 4666 Hollywood Blvd in Los Feliz. Both in Silver Lake, Ceviche Project is at 2534 ½ Hyperion Ave. and Alimento is at 1710 Silver Lake Blvd.

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is looking for a less expensive space that is commensurate to or larger in scale than its current location in Highland Park, which is up for lease, The Eastsider reports. No word yet on how much longer Mr. Holmes will remain in the current Art-Deco style building. Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is at 111 S Avenue 59 in Highland Park.

The Los Angeles City directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would limit delivery service apps from charging restaurants more than 15% of a total order during the pandemic, The Eastsider reports. However, no caps would be placed on the fees the delivery apps charge diners. Currently, some restaurants are being charged up to 30% or more for each order, and customers must pay their own service charges, City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said.

