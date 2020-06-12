Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Slasher Pizza is now slicing in Echo Park. The pizza joint with a horror movie theme quietly opened its doors about a month ago in the former La Espiga Mexican bakery. Its facade looks like it was sprayed with white spray paint and its small hand painted sign above the modest order window has the effect of looking like it is dripping with black blood. Then there’s the black and white photocopy on the window of Pinhead from Hellraiser holding a pizza. The menu ties it all in - 16 inch pizzas with names such as the Ripper and Freddy Jr. There’s also options for those who are not in the horror flick kind of mood. Slasher Pizza is at 1466 Glendale Blvd. in Echo Park.

After 22 years in Silver Lake, Ragg Mop Vintage has gone dark, ABC7 News reports. The closure sparks a personal chord for owner Mychelle Mordente. At age 22, she opened Ragg Mop. She later met her husband who worked at the record store next door, nursed her children at the store and met her best friend who was her first employee. Now she’s 44, and with the COVID-19 restrictions and the sale of the building to a developer, she’s closed up her brick and mortar. Customers can find her vintage wear on Instagram.

Restaurants and customers are slowly adapting to the easing of restrictions, The Eastsider reports. At Fred 62 in Los Feliz, general manager Ian Hillan reports that they had a waitlist for the first time. India’s Restaurant in Silver Lake developed a system for go-to dinners with separate tables dedicated to Postmates, Grubhub and Uber Eats. After serving take-out for a while, The Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village is now closed while the staff receives special training for new dine-in protocols. We’ll keep you posted on further developments on how restaurants are adapting to the new normal.

Eastside Crossfit affiliates are breaking their ties with the fitness giant, The Eastsider reports. Affiliates in Atwater Village, Echo Park and Highland Park announced that they are ending their partnerships after CrossFit founder Greg Glassman wrote a controversial tweet. In response to a post by the Institute of Metric Health and Evaluation that called both racism and discrimination as urgent matters of public health, Glassman wrote, “It’s FLOYD-19,” and further clarified his stance saying the health research institute’s coronavirus mode “failed,” criticizing it for modeling a “solution to racism.”

