Today is National S’mores Day, and there are a few S’mores-flavored treats on the Eastside to celebrate. Snag a #3 milkshake at Fat Sal’s Deli & Sandwich or a scoop of Peanut Butter S’mores at Afters Ice Cream in Highland Park If you’re craving something cold. If a pastry is more your style, snag a S’mores Roll at Cinnaholic in Echo Park or a S’mores Belgian waffle at Labor y Cultura in East Hollywood.
Silver Lake:Vinovore is taking over the Silver Lake Pool & Inn for their monthly Vinovore Sunset series from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This month’s featured winemaker is Caroline June of Best Coast Beverages (@loveandloathingla), with $20 day-of tasting tickets and free corkage at the Marco Polo restaurant below with a purchase of a bottle at the event.
Glassell Park: Cooking teacher and food writer Sonoko Sakai is hosting a pop-up at LA Homefarm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, serving up hand-cut soba noodles and a selection of handmade products like curry powder, miso and furikake.
Openings
Elysian Valley/Frogtown: Justine Hernandez, the owner of the vegan bakery Just What I Kneaded, opened a wine bar nearby on Aug. 3, reports Eater LA. In theme with her pastries, the bar features a selection of vegan wines and a plant-based menu of seasonal snacks and small plates.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Echo Park: The owner of El Prado opened an ice cream shop across the street on July 30, reports Eater LA. Fluffy’s features organic ice cream, coffee, sandwiches (just two)—and even a Lactaid dispenser for those who need it.
Closings
Boyle Heights: Beer bar Xelas is closing due to a landlord dispute, according to L.A. TACO. The husband and wife team posted on Instagram that they hope to bring the business to another location. The last day of business is Aug. 27.
Picks
LAist went on the hunt for thebest conchas in L.A., stopping at the Vallarta Supermarket location in Boyle Heights during their search. Readers and listeners suggested La Monarca locations across the Eastside, El Gallo Bakery in East LA, La Favorite Bakery in Boyle Heights and Delicias Bakery & Some in Highland Park.
Michelin announced ten new Bib Gourmand recognitions in California, with two on the Eastside: Villa’s Tacos in Highland Park and Carne Asada Poncho Lopez in Lincoln Heights.
Highland Park: The L.A. Times video series “F.A.M.” (Food Art Music) flashed back to Highland Park’s Villa’s Tacos backyard pop-up days.
Specials
Silver Lake:Edendale is holding a special Yacht Rock Brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diners will enjoy brunch set against fun "yacht rock" music as well as specialty cocktails made only during the Yacht Rock Brunch such as Sea Breezes, Daiquiris, and Painkillers.
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.