Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Sqirl is shuttering, at least until the COVID-19 pandemic is on the a downhill, Eater LA reports. Owner Jessica Koslow has managed to keep the Virgil Village restaurant in business for the past two weeks, with orders for jam and take-out keeping her and her staff busy. No concrete reason for the closure was provided by Koslow, other than referring to this moment in history as “trying and stressful times” in an Instagram post. But there’s still time to pick up some jam or Koslow’s signature avocado toast. Takeout and delivery are available until Friday, April 3. Sqirl is at 720 N. Virgil Avenue in Virgil Village.

As the pandemic drags on, other restaurants have shut down entirely while others are giving takeout and delivery a try. In Echo Park, Guisados has reopened its Echo Park taqueria for takeout as well as delivery. However, Konbi, the highly praised Japanese sandwich shop, is closing up for a while. "We love you and we will be back as soon as we can," said a notice on the restaurant door and website.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Has COVID-19 totaled the taqueros? In East Los Angeles, a father and son taquero team who run Tacos El Flaco are hanging by a thread, but they are surviving, the Los Angeles Times reports. Humberto Navarro and his junior son who bears the same name have not seen business this dismal since the 1994 earthquake. They hope that folks come and support local businesses rather than corporate restaurants before they too fall victim to the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. Tacos El Flaco is at the intersection of Herbert Avenue and East 3rd St. in East Los Angeles.

Many local farmers markets moved fast this week after Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the suspension of farmers' markets citywide. The temporary shutdown followed reports that shoppers were crowding some markets and failing to meet social distancing guidelines, reports The Eastsider. Market organizers had to submit updated plans to keep shoppers apart and adopt other precautions. So far we have heard that the Atwater Village, Echo Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights and Silver Lake markets are back in business.

With restaurants able to only operate on a takeout and delivery basis, the City of L.A. is going to designate parking spaces as 10-minute Food Pick Up Zones to make it easier to patronize restaurants. Restaurant owners who want such a space in front of their business can apply for a free permit and sign online with the L.A. Department of Transportation.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!