Highland Park: Looking for a vegan BBQ alternative for the Fourth of July? Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli is offering pulled 'pork' or BBQ fried oyster mushrooms from July 1 to 4. Both are served with sides of spinach, cornbread, and mac and cheese.
Openings
Silver Lake / East Hollywood: Silver Lake’s Gingergrass is opening a to-go market of Vietnamese spring rolls, snacks and sandwiches in East Hollywood, reports Eater LA.
Eagle Rock: The Honest Bottle Shop plans to open on Eagle Rock Boulevard this fall, reports What Now Los Angeles. The founder, Jiaqi Tang, is an Eagle Rock resident with 20 years of luxury hotel experience. The bottle shop will focus on organically farmed grapes from European regions and plans to have a monthly subscription service.
Echo Park: What Now Los Angeles also reports that chef David Schlosser has also applied for a liquor license on Sunset Boulevard for a new concept called Kushiba alongside New York restaurateur Simon Xi.
Historic Filipinotown: A new project from the L&E Oyster Bar team may be arriving in the former Genever space, reports What Now Los Angeles. The duo behind the Silver Lake restaurant recently applied for an ABC application for the location under Grafton Street Bottle Shop, LLC, but they did not have concrete plans to share.
Closings
Silver Lake: More on the Junkyard Dog closing, which we highlighted last week as reported by Eater LA. The plant-based bar was founded by Adeline Hobbs, who stepped away from her other restaurant, Real Food Daily, in early June. There is a GoFundMe in support of the former Junkyard Dog staff, which says that the team only had about a week of notice.
Silver Lake: Tet a Tet, the dinner pop-up inside All Day Baby, will close on July 1. The All Day Baby Instagram celebrated its past 10 months of operations, saying that the pop-up pivot helped "save our business, helped us provide jobs," and "helped us pay rent."
More Food News
Elysian Valley: The Los Angeles Times wrote about local grillers at different parks in the city, including Echo Park’s Tamales Alberto 3 family gatherings.
East Hollywood: The Sriracha shortage stretches on, and East Hollywood’s Be U Vietnamese Restaurant spoke with the Los Angeles Times about how it has impacted them.
Bon Appétit rounded up the best bagels outside New York, including Highland Park’s Belle’s Bagels and Silver Lake’s Courage Bagels.
L.A. TACO investigated where all the salt shakers on restaurant tables have gone—particularly on the Eastside. Writer Lydia Horne stopped by Silver Lake's All Day Baby, Historic Filipinotown's Woon, Los Feliz's Little Dom's and even the IHOP in Cypress Park.
