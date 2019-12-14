Eastside Saturday: Second Saturday returns to Frogtown | Latin Jazz by Louie Cruz Beltran in Echo Park | Fitness plays Highland Park

A run down of today's Eastside events and weather for Saturday, Nov. 23. 

Featured Events

Echo Park Community Parade

Echo Park Community Parade

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Echo Park will host the 52nd annual Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenu…

More Events

Grain Family

Brendan Ravenhill Studio - Sample Sale 2019

It's that time again... save the date for our annual Sample Sale on December 13th from 4-7pm and December 14th from 10-12pm! We'll be slinging…

Los Feliz Flea

Los Feliz Flea

From the Founder of the Fairfax High Flea Market, we are a curated Vintage & Collectibles Flea with Artists, HomeMades, Crafters. Add in s…

Echo Park Community Parade

Echo Park Community Parade

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Echo Park will host the 52nd annual Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenu…

Echo Park Holiday Shop Hop 2019

Neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars and other businesses celebrate the holidays with a day of special sales and events.

Holiday Ceramics Sale

Pot LA will in Echo Park open their doors for a holiday sale where you can ceramic Christmas ornaments, pipes and so much more for everyone on…

El Sereno Tree LIghting Jubilee flyer

El Sereno Tree Lighting and Winter Jubilee

El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winter Jubilee features Children's Activities, Face Painting, Games, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, Per…

Crafted: Craft Arts & Craft Bee

Create your own unique Christmas gifts while sipping craft beers on Saturday, December 14. Materials like ceramic pots, succulents and tiny wi…

Holiday Mercadito

Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights will be transformed into a holiday marketplace where high quality crafts, food, serigraphs and art from a …

Holiday Celebration At VPAM!

The Vincent Price Art Museum at East LA College will hold a A Holiday Book Sale, Photo Booth Pop-up with Las Photos Project, an Exhibition Cat…

SparkleBlob Nutcracker Sweet

SparkleBlob Nutcracker Sweet

What is the riddle of the Santa Gorn Nutcracker, and why are so many intrigued and obsessed with its colorful lore? Watch our favorite puppet …

Wishlist 7.5!

Wishlist 7.5

WISHLIST 7.5

PT general

Picture This! #LA LIVE ANIMATED COMEDY

#LosAngeles: Picture This!, the ONLY "Live Animated Comedy Show" is BACK to continue our 7 years and counting legacy of having the best lineup…

Second Saturday Gallery Night

The Second Saturday of every month is your opportunity to explore the Galleries, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife in the neighborhoods of Nort…

Tags

Load comments