A run down of today's Eastside events and weather for Saturday, Nov. 23.
Featured Events
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Echo Park will host the 52nd annual Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard between Vin Scully Avenu…
More Events
It's that time again... save the date for our annual Sample Sale on December 13th from 4-7pm and December 14th from 10-12pm! We'll be slinging…
From the Founder of the Fairfax High Flea Market, we are a curated Vintage & Collectibles Flea with Artists, HomeMades, Crafters. Add in s…
Neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars and other businesses celebrate the holidays with a day of special sales and events.
Pot LA will in Echo Park open their doors for a holiday sale where you can ceramic Christmas ornaments, pipes and so much more for everyone on…
El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winter Jubilee features Children's Activities, Face Painting, Games, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, Per…
Create your own unique Christmas gifts while sipping craft beers on Saturday, December 14. Materials like ceramic pots, succulents and tiny wi…
Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights will be transformed into a holiday marketplace where high quality crafts, food, serigraphs and art from a …
Vallarta Supermarkets is hosting holiday toy giveaways on December 14 & 15 at select locations at various timeframes across California. Ki…
We’re a private meetup group for individuals or couples who are curious, exploring, or transitioning into consensual (ethical) non-monogamy an…
The Vincent Price Art Museum at East LA College will hold a A Holiday Book Sale, Photo Booth Pop-up with Las Photos Project, an Exhibition Cat…
What is the riddle of the Santa Gorn Nutcracker, and why are so many intrigued and obsessed with its colorful lore? Watch our favorite puppet …
Bring your family to enjoy the snow, live entertainment, arts and crafts, pony rides, and more at the East L.A. Civic Center.
On Saturday, December 14th,downtown Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery will proudly present their sixth annual group show, entitledArt Collect…
#LosAngeles: Picture This!, the ONLY "Live Animated Comedy Show" is BACK to continue our 7 years and counting legacy of having the best lineup…
Theatre 360 will bring Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage in Frozen Jr. for five performances only at the Boston C…
The Second Saturday of every month is your opportunity to explore the Galleries, Shops, Restaurants and Nightlife in the neighborhoods of Nort…
