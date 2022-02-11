Will you be celebrating the love of your life or your favorite football team this weekend? Or maybe football is the love of your life?

Anyway, Eastside restaurants and bars are offering all manner of specials tied to Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day on Monday.

Super Bowl Watching & Deals

On Super Bowl Sunday, there are plenty of Eastside spots to watch the game:

• Eater LA recommends Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights, 5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock and 33 Taps in Silver Lake.

• Thrillist suggests Trophy Wife in Silver Lake.

• LAist recommends Highland Park’s The Greyhound.

Some of these spots offer specials — like $20 blonde pitchers at 33 Taps, free NFL swag with qualifying purchases at Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. and special wings and brews at The Greyhound. KTLA has the complete list and more.

If your couch is your Super Bowl seat of choice, you can order a Super Bowl pastrami wrap from Greekman’s in Silver Lake.

Valentine's Day Dinners

On Valentine's Day, Los Feliz’s Atrium offers a special menu, including dungeness crab risotto and braised short rib. If you’re in the mood for Italian, The Infatuation listed Silver Lake’s Alimento as some of the Best Italian in Los Angeles.

Chifa in Eagle Rock and Bacari in Silver Lake were among the picks of most romantic restaurants by Thrillist.

And if you’re looking for something unconventional (and perhaps, last minute), the Los Angeles Times has a guide that recommends a bowl of hot noodles from East Hollywood’s Pa Ord Noodle.

In Other Dining & Drinking News:

The High Low finally opened this week in former Atwater Village home of the The Griffin bar. Eater LA gave readers a first look at the 1970s inspired interior, with brick and iron detailing, and some of the bar’s food and drink offerings.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new restaurant at 2200 Trojan Way in USC Health Science Campus in Lincoln Heights. It's the first Chipotle in the City of L.A. with a walk-up window for those who want grab their food without ever entering the restaurant.