Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Is pudding the next big thing?

Move over frozen yogurt. Venice Beach's pudu pudu is opening another pudding shop in Silver Lake on Nov. 26.

Both locations will offer a vegan, hemp-based pudding with coconut crunch, cinnamon granola, fresh berries, and edible flowers to celebrate the opening. They offer seven other flavors, with everything from turmeric pudding to caramel popcorn pudding.

In addition to pudding, pudu pudu offers a selection of hot and iced coffees, flavored electrolyte water, and infused water drops.

The Silver Lake pudu pudu is at 3820 Sunset Blvd.

In Other Dining and Drinking News:

Looking to celebrate Hanukkah? Kismet in Los Feliz suggests reservations for a one-night-only special menu of latkes and schmear, Manischewitz carrots, duck with horseradish and buckwheat sufganiyot.

Atwater Village's The Tam O'Shanter and Echo Park's Taix French restaurants earned nods from The Infatuation's list of best holiday restaurants.

Silver Lake’s female-centric wine shop Vinovore is opening a second location on the edge of Eagle Rock and Highland Park on Nov. 20, reports Eater LA. The new site will feature female winemakers and takeout food from fellow Eastside businesses like Atwater Village's Wine & Eggs, Highland Park's Otoño and Silver Lake's Gemini Bakehouse.

Eater LA has your foodie holiday gifts covered — with a few Eastside mentions. They recommended chili oil from Highland Park's Mason's Dumpling Shop and a sake subscription from Echo Park's Ototo.

Monty's Good Burger in Echo Park launched a charcoal-bun burger and black and white milkshake with Primitive Skate last weekend.

Historic Filipinotown’s Dollar Hits and Echo Park’s Supersweet Tattoos + Coffee were featured in Thrillist’s round-up of viral TikTok restaurants. Dollar Hits went viral for their $1 skewers and Supersweet Tattoos + Coffee for their cotton candy topped fruity milk concoction.

The Eastside is getting a slew of new restaurants. What Now Los Angeles reports that DTLA’s The Angelus Cafe will reopen in a new space in Highland Park in early 2022. Elysian Valley will be getting a new restaurant from Alejandro Guzman in late spring 2022, reports What Now Los Angeles. And Echo Park is getting a new pizza place — Forever Pie — in spring or summer 2022, says What Now Los Angeles.