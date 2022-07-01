Plentiful sunshine. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 12:22 pm
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe and join local poets in the first installment of SUNSET ECOS, a poetry platform created to incite conversation.
Dodger Stadium: You can pay to see the game and the July 1st Fireworks in the stadium or just watch for free from the surrounding streets and hills.
Echo Park: Will it be Cascadia or Babylonia? Join local gamers for Well Played, a table-top gaming gathering at the Edendale Library.
Silver Lake: Celebrate The Flambo's first birthday at their Summer Bonanza! Watch shows from comedians, musicians, clowns and more.
Elysian Valley: In need of a new wardrobe? Bring a bag of clothes you want to let go for a Clothing Swap Party! Socialize and drink some wine while you're at it.
Elysian Valley: Get some laughs at The Elysian for a class show about Clowning with Chad Damiani.
Downtown LA: Come for the music and food trucks and stay for the fireworks at Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party.
