A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

By Jennifer Rodriguez

Friday, July 1

Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe and join local poets in the first installment of SUNSET ECOS, a poetry platform created to incite conversation.

Dodger Stadium: You can pay to see the game and the July 1st Fireworks in the stadium or just watch for free from the surrounding streets and hills. 

Saturday, July 2

Echo Park: Will it be Cascadia or Babylonia? Join local gamers for Well Played, a table-top gaming gathering at the Edendale Library.

Silver Lake: Celebrate The Flambo's first birthday at their Summer Bonanza! Watch shows from comedians, musicians, clowns and more.

Elysian Valley: In need of a new wardrobe? Bring a bag of clothes you want to let go for a Clothing Swap Party! Socialize and drink some wine while you're at it.

Sunday, July 3

Elysian Valley: Get some laughs at The Elysian for a class show about Clowning with Chad Damiani

Monday, July 4

Downtown LA: Come for the music and food trucks and stay for the fireworks at Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party.

