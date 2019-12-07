A run down of today's Eastside events and weather for Saturday, Dec. 7.
Eastside Saturday
Tabletop Gaming Gathering; Lamplighter Holiday Celebration; Immersive music concert & more to do today
- By The Eastsider
-
- 0
Tags
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Latest
- Griffith Park shuttle starts service | Silver Lake crossing guard mourned | Landfill update for City Terrace
- Tabletop Gaming Gathering; Lamplighter Holiday Celebration; Immersive music concert & more to do today
- City awarded $3.5 million for L.A. River paths and habitats
- $2.2 million for Atwater Village riverway | Boyle Heights police shooting video
- All Day Baby’s in Silver Lake; Tanka lands in Virgil Village; California Sun goes dark
- $1.9 million Echo Park compound; $2.4 million new Frogtown 3-bedroom; $799k Lincoln Heights small-lot
- Echo Park in song | SUV vs building | Coffee house replaced with ... coffee house
Featured Events
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in Griffith Park
- The remake of a Los Feliz restaurant remains a work in progress
- 2019 Eastside Holiday Guide: Parades, Tree Lightings, Winter Wonderlands & Santa
- East L.A. crash leaves big rig hanging off freeway interchange
- Change underway at former Cypress Park Big Saver | Erewhon plans for Silver Lake | New homes near Dodger Stadium
- Teacher arrested on suspicion of Silver Lake hit-and-run with cyclist
- $599k Atwater Village duplex; $1.5 million Silver Lake 4-bedroom; Mt. Washington Mid Century going for $1.1 million
- Echo Park crash | Julian Castro to speak at East L.A. College | More rain on the way
- Free Griffith Park weekend shuttle services starts rolling this weekend
- New way to buy Echo Park real estate | Assembly races begin | At home with Billie Eilish in Highland Park
Images
Videos
Commented
- Teacher arrested on suspicion of Silver Lake hit-and-run with cyclist (7)
- Human remains found in Griffith Park (3)
- The suite life arrives in Silver Lake with a new boutique hotel (2)
- Islands? Floating Docks? Wetlands? Silver Lake considers the future of its reservoirs (2)
- No feathers? No matter. A chicken named Ethel takes six kittens under her wing (2)
- L.A. County to Honor 1,460 Unclaimed Dead Buried in Mass Grave (1)
- New way to buy Echo Park real estate | Assembly races begin | At home with Billie Eilish in Highland Park (1)
- Boyle Heights shooting leaves officer wounded (1)
- Presidential candidate Julian Castro to speak at East L.A. College (1)
- The Squirrels Already Know This: Southern California black walnuts are a local, tasty treasure (1)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.