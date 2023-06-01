East Los Angeles: The owner of Moles La Tia, which featured the rich Mexican sauce and marinade, is in the process of securing government approvals to reopen the Cesar Chavez Avenue restaurant after a long pandemic hiatus. Stay tuned for an opening date. Jesus Gabriel Huerta also owns El Gallo Bakery, the Mexican panaderia down the street from La Tia.
Lincoln Heights: To celebrate national donut day on June 2, Fat Sal's is offering a coffee and donut shake and a burger that's served between a glazed donut 'bun.'
Eagle Rock:Kumquat Coffee is opening another location, this time on York Boulevard, reports What Now Los Angeles. There’s no word on when it will open, but it is in a former auto body shop space.
Frogtown:Za Za Zá at Lareto started lunch service last month, offering seafood snacks like “Frogtown Fries” topped with shrimp, lobster mayo and jalapeño and “Mi Gringa Del Mar,” a toasted tortilla with swordfish al pastor, Oaxaca cheese and pineapple. Lunch service is from Wednesday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
East Hollywood: Malai Noodles has joined the Rad Na Silom crew for dinner outside of Silom Supermarket, reports Eater LA. Check out everything from boat noodles and Tom Yum soup for $7!
Lincoln Heights:Soto's Cuban Kitchen now serves breakfast and lunch options all day in the food court of a new apartment complex, reports Eater LA.
Eagle Rock: In case you missed it, we triedMuddy Paw's turmeric latte last week.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.