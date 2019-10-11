Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Echo Park will soon gain a Michelin endorsed ramen shop by way of Hironori Craft Ramen, Eater LA reports. The Orange County based eatery received the Bib Gourmand Michelin rating -- which recognizes reasonably-priced, notable restaurants -- this year. Hironori will be situated in the Brick Works development, where long-time Asian market A Grocery Warehouse operated until 2017. Hironori Craft Ramen is at 1487 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

The Silver Lake Vive La Tarte opened over the weekend in a strip of high-end shops at Sunset near Maltman Avenue, reports The Eastsider. Tacros -- which are basically taco-shaped croissants stuffed with everything from pulled pork to chicken and avocado -- are part of a menu featuring sandwiches, salads, egg dishes and baked goods. A Breakfast Tacro filled will eggs, avocado, bacon and cheese will set you back $12. The cafe will be open weekdays from 7 am to 5 pm and weekends from 8 am to 5 pm.Vive La Tarte is at 3515 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Bar Restaurant in Silver Lake has a new chef and food menu that premiere this weekend, Eater LA reports. Chef Doug Rankin brings the “reimagined dining movement happening in Paris” to the former Malo space. Rankin was the opening chef de cuisine at Trois Mec and has also served at Petit Trois and the Bazaar. Only time and taste will tell what Rankin’s “neo-bistro” concept may actually be, but perhaps menu samplings such as radicchio salad with pistachios, grilled sea bass and New York strip would help define it. Bar Restaurant is at 4326 W. Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Triple Beam, Echo Park's newest pizzeria, wants to pour you a drink to go with that pizza slice. The owners are seeking permission to sell beer and wine, to be served on the premises and to-go, from 9 am to 2 am, according to a filing with the Planning Department. Triple Beam, which weighs pizza slices and then charges by the ounce, opened this summer in the former Two Boots pizza space on Sunset next to The Echoplex.

