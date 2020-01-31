Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.
Cochinita pibil has landed in Echo Park Lake with the arrival of Tania’s Tacos pop-up, the Los Angeles Times reports. The stand is headed by Tania Macin, a Mexico City transplant who learned how to cook from her Veracruz-raised grandparents. Macin’s cochinita pibil breaks away from the tradition of cooking the pig underground in a stone pit. Instead, she uses slow braised bone-in, skin-on pork shoulder that is rubbed with achiote and marinated in citrus. Blue corn tortillas from Kernel of Truth Organics in Boyle Heights hold together the brothy pork concoction. Tania’s Tacos next pop-up is on Sunday, Feb. 9. Check Instagram/taniastacos for more information. Tania’s Tacos is at 751 Echo Park Ave. at the Echo Park Lake.
Seems like Ample Hills Creamery couldn’t keep afloat during these long winter months. Eater LA reports that its flagship location in Los Feliz is going dark after 15 months. The Brooklyn-based creamery hopes to relocate somewhere else in Southern California. In the meantime, time will tell what’s next in store for the former medical office where Heidi Fleiss’ father once held his practice.
A cozy wine bar is landing in Echo Park, Eater LA reports. The bar is named Tilda and its part of a project housing small-scale businesses at 1507 Echo Park Ave. Expect lunch and dinner service with former Bar Calo chef Carrie Funk serving light bites. Customers can also opt to purchase a bottle to go. Opens Thursday, Feb. 6.
The Park restaurant in Echo Park will be closing March 19 after about a dozen years in business, reports The Eastsider. The brief email to customers did not explain the reason for the closure. But the message did include the Robert Frost poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, which was also the subject line of the email, about how all good things come to an end. The Park is at 1400 W. Sunset Blvd.
That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!
