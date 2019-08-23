Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Eastside fans of Teddy’s Red Tacos won’t need to make the trek to South Los Angeles to enjoy the birria tacos that have taken the city by storm. Eater LA reports that Teddy Vasquez and his crew are rolling into to Silver Lake with a brand new food truck, a far cry from the days when Vasquez was totting tacos from the bed of his pick-up truck. Launch date has yet to be announced but expect it to roll into the neighborhood in the next few weeks.

Ototo in Echo Park has become a sake hot spot, the Los Angeles Times reports. Apparently, restaurant critic Bill Addison was thoroughly impressed with how partners Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba, who also own Tsubsaki next door, have deconstructed the simplicities of enjoying sake while simultaneously designing a menu that satisfies but yet leaves the sake in the forefront. Ototo is at 1360 Allison Ave. in Echo Park.

Cocktail spot Bar Flores has completed the trifecta housed where Barragan’s and The Lost Knight previously operated in Echo Park, Eater LA reports. The space sits above Lowboy and Adamae and comes with a floor to ceiling view of the fabulous Echo Park hillsides. Founded by Karla Flores-Mercado, who also founded cocktail pop-up Sip LA, Bar Flores brings a predominantly female bartender crew serving cocktails infused with Mexican rum, mezcal and other libations. There’s also a $5 margarita night on Wednesdays commemorating Barragan’s historical ties to the location. Bar Flores is at 1534 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

One dollar oysters are now available seven days a week at ETA in Highland Park, according to the owners. Times are Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you can’t make it during those times, then the price does increase, but not by much. Guests can enjoy oysters for $2.50 from Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Pair that up with a two-dollar colossal shrimp cocktail and happy-hour priced libations and you’ll be one happy camper. ETA is at 5630 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!