Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
East L.A.: Times have changed. Decades ago no one could have imagined an event that combines lowriders, coffee and McDonald's (????). But on May 25, classic car enthusiasts will take part in a show and coffee tasting at the McDonald’s at 5545 Whittier Boulevard to mark the launch of cold brew coffee at the fast-food chain. The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Highland Park: Nativo is hosting a 'cumbe' day party and tequila and mexcal tasting on Sunday, May 28. This will be their first-annual 'Amor de Agave' event with over ten spirit tastings, a taco pop-up and music from local DJ La Junta.
Silver Lake: The Ruby Fruit is starting Pride early. From now until June 9, all proceeds from Miller Low Life purchases will benefit Dyke Day LA.
Glassell Park: The story behind a bowl of stew at the trendy and hotly-contested Dunsmoor was reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.
L.A. TACO has some Eastside picks for the best Tejuino, a fizzy and fermented corn masa beverage. On the list are Raspados Nayarit and Rico Tejuinos Los Reyes in Lincoln Heights and Mayahuel Raspados, Tejuinos on the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Rio Vista Avenue and Tejuino King in Boyle Heights.
East Hollywood & Highland Park: Chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño in Highland Park told Los Angeles Magazine that one of her favorite dishes is the Overboard Platter from East Hollywood’s Found Oyster, which includes shrimp, oysters and Sicilian crudo.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
