Eastside Agenda Textile arts workshop | Homo Happy Hour | Warp Trio concert and more to do this week By The Eastsider Feb 10, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at what's going on this week and your Eastside weather forecast. MONDAY Calendar The Art of Puppets with Ayrin Gharibpour Monday, February 10th, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm Calendar Adult Painting Studio with Kassidy Penso Monday, February 10th, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm TUESDAY Calendar Concert: Warp Trio's Black Voices at Cal State Los Angeles Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Calendar Zócalo Public Square: How Can L.A. Use Its Past to Build a Brighter Future? Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm WEDNESDAY Calendar Comedy Benefit for SELAH Homeless Coalition with Reggie Watts, Adam Conover & More! Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm Calendar Low Vision Experts & Devices – Future In Sight! Calendar Homo Happy Birthday! Thursday, February 13th, 2020 @ 5:00 pm
Calendar Peacock: A Comedy Show in Atwater Village Thursday, February 13th, 2020 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Calendar Motherland - Free Stand Up Comedy Thursday, February 13th, 2020 @ 8:30 pm – 10:45 pm

FRIDAY
Calendar To View A Plastic Flower Thursday, February 13th, 2020 @ 11:00 am 