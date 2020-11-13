Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Interested in ordering a turkey, or a turkey alternative, with all the fixin’s this Thanksgiving? Los Angeles Magazine recommends Little Dom’s in Los Feliz for its “world renowned” deep fried bird plus fennel sausage and mushroom stuffing, Brussels sprouts, vegan yams with coconut cream and roasted heirloom tomatoes. Another LAMag recommendation is Salazar in Frogtown for its whole turkey alternative - smoked turkey tamales. The Los Angeles Times recommends All Day Baby in Silver Lake for its whole smoked turkeys and turkey legs, sides, whole pies, cocktails and wine. And the pie? Head to Valerie Confections in Echo Park, where you’ll find flavors such as Apple Cider, Winter Luxury Pumpkin, Apple-Salted Caramel, and Pear-Cranberry Crumble, Los Angeles Magazine reports. Little Dom’s is at 2128 Hillhurst Ave. Salazar is at 2490 Fletcher Dr. All Day Baby is at 3200 W. Sunset Blvd. Valerie Confections is at 1665 Echo Park Ave.

Mazal is a welcome arrival to a restaurant scene that has been plagued by the pandemic, Eater LA reports. The family-owned Israeli restaurant located in a mostly industrial area serves a menu that is entirely vegetarian. Dishes are inspired by owner Tal Zaiet and his mother, who also bakes the dessert. Adding to the family vibe is the restaurant space itself. Zaiet and his father built out the long bar, shaded patio and everything in between. Mazal is at 110 N. San Fernando Rd. in Lincoln Heights.

Another welcome arrival during the pandemic - Nativo, Eater LA reports. The modern Mexican-Italian restaurant is owned by Northeast Los Angeles natives Gabriel Paredes and Corissa Hernandez, who also own Xela’s in Boyle Heights. Expect fusion dishes, such as elote agnolotti and a “noprese” salad that comes with cured cactus, stracciatella, and tomatoes. Nativo debuts Saturday, Nov. 14 in the former Sonny’s Hideaway space. Nativo is at 5137 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

Also making a mid-November debut is Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights. Chef and Boyle Heights native Mario Christerna will be serving up pizza and chicken wings with an Eastside twist in long-awaited restaurant with outdoor dining available. A sample of menu items:

Mole Pizza with queso Oaxaca, curtido and crema

Flaming Hot Cheetos Wings with nacho cheese, parmesan and cilantro

Chicano Gravy Fries with beef chorizo, queso fresco and cilantro

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. is scheduled to open Nov. 19 at 2706 E Cesar Chavez Ave. (raise your hand if you knew that this street was once known as Brooklyn Avenue).

All Day Baby in Silver Lake has found a solution to stay afloat during the pandemic - Helluva Time, Eater LA reports. Launched by All Day Baby owner Lien Ta and her partners, Helluva Time is a separate restaurant across the street. It’s located in the parking lot adjacent to a car wash. Helluva Time’s menu is completely different from All Day Baby and lends itself to more of an outdoor dining experience than the hearty fare found at All Day Baby. Helluva Time/All Day Baby is at 3200 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Eagle Rock Public House is going dark, Eater LA reports. After seven years in operation, owners Ting Su and Jeremy Raub announced the news on Instagram in a heartfelt message to its followers. ERPH’s final hurrah is its Seafood Extravaganza happening on its final day of service, Saturday, Nov. 14. Eagle Rock Brewery, which Su and Raub also own, remains open. Eagle Rock Public House is at 1627 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

You might know Felipe, 31, and Ignacio, 28, Santiago for their Oaxacan-arabesque tacos and dishes at X'tiosu Kitchen in Boyle Heights. These two brothers grew-up only speaking Zapotec in a small town in Oaxaca, Mexico. In a Q&A with The Eastsider, Nacho and Felipe share their experience opening their first restaurant and a salsa-making tip.

There is so much uncertainty about how the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will play out for caterers, restaurants and small businesses that rely on a predictable income generated by this food-centric celebration. Realizing the potential limits of Turkey Day, many small businesses are adjusting and keeping expectations low and are relying on pre-ordering, reports The Eastsider.

Eastside Guides