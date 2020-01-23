The Airliner Lincoln Heights
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Lincoln Heights -- After being closed for several months, The Airliner, a long-time dive bar that hosted weekly Low End Theory hip hop shows, is scheduled to reopen this week as a swanky new lounge.

Eater L.A. reports that new owners  Sean Kelly and Monica Blair have upgraded the bar area with new decor and a mural. In the back, some parking spaces have been turned into a patio.

In addition to classic cocktails, The Airliner will be serving up a more elaborate menu with items such as eggplant caponata and half roast chicken, says Eater.

The new version of The Airliner is scheduled to debut to the public on Friday, Jan. 24. 

The Airliner is at 2419 N. Broadway in Lincoln Heights

