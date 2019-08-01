Eastside Weekend Collage
The days are long and the nights are warm, so pack up a picnic and a bottle of wine and unwind with an outdoor movie or Shakespeare performance.

FRIDAY, August 2

Free Outdoor Movie, “The Big Lebowski” at Sunset Triangle Plaza: A favorite hangout spot amongst locals and site of Silver Lake Farmers Market will be transformed into an outdoor theatre for a screening of the Coen brother’s 1998 slacker-hero cult classic, “The Big Lebowski." Free. 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details

Friday Night Wine Tasting at Barnsdall Art Park: Barnsdall will be hosting wine tastings on the lawn of the park, so bring your friends, pack a picnic spread and make sure to have an Uber lined up! $35-$50. 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, August 3

Green Slime 5 Year Anniversary at Zebulon: Feel like you’ve entered a swingin’ rock and soul party, circa 1969 - imagine a hazy venue with jacquard and paisley accents galore - at Green Slime’s 5 Year celebration of groovy '60s dance parties. Free. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Details

6th Annual Frida Vida Celebration at Mi Vida Boutique: Stop by the shop for a Frida-inspired photobooth selfie station and a clay pot crafting station in Highland Park. There will also be a michelada and popsicle cart, to offer relief from that sizzling summer heat. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Bollywood Dance Workshop at Edendale Branch Library: Learn the high-energy dance moves of Bollywood actors in this open-level dance class in Echo Park. Free. 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Details

Griffith Park Shakespeare Festival: There's no better way to spend warm August evening than outdoors in Griffith Park to see a performance of "Pericles." Free. 7 p.m. Details

Silver Stacking Rings Workshop at Makers Mess: Create and personalize your own set of sterling silver stacking rings with instruction by Jenice Anderson, who will take you through proper measurement, soldering, hammering and finishing techniques. $135. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details


SUNDAY, August 4

Concerts in the Park, Beatles Tribute at Eagle Rock Recreation Center: Sing along to the Beatles’ “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Come Together” in the park at this family-friendly event. There will also be kitten adoptions, free family and pet photos and a doggie kissing booth. Free. 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details

Ohhh Rasss! Ras G Memorial Fundraiser at the Lodge Room: Celebrate the life and music of time traveler and king of L.A.’s beat scene, Ras G, with endless Ras G tracks at this memorial fundraiser in Highland Park for the artist’s family. $25. 6 p.m. Details

Foodies and Boobies Burlesque Brunch in Silver Lake: Come out for the funnest champagne brunch with “Foodies and Boobies”, a food-themed burlesque show known to be messy and delicious! $20-$200. 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

