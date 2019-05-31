Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Lots of food news coming out of Dodger Stadium as of late. First up, the ballpark ranked seventh place in PETA’s list of Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Ballparks. On another note, the debate over whether the food choices at Dodger Stadium are up to par came to light in the Los Angeles Times. Comparisons were made between the fare offered at Dodger Stadium to what’s on the menu at Petco Park, Angels Stadium and Oakland, among others.

Are you looking for love? Maybe you’ll find it at a grocery store. Los Angeles Magazine reports that two of Los Angeles’ best grocery stores for a potential date are in Echo Park and Silver Lake. The customers of Lassen’s in Echo Park share smiles and exchanges at the hot/salad bar and in the deli line. At Gelson’s in Los Feliz, take a chance at the store’s Snack Nibble Bar, where live music happens on Tuesday and Friday nights and Jeopardy from Monday to Friday at 7 p.m. Plus, there’s wine and craft beer on tap. Lassen’s is at 1631 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park. Gelson’s is at 2725 Hyperion Blvd. in Los Feliz.

The Drawing Room in Los Feliz is under fire, Eater LA reports. The owner of the adjacent laundromat, Carl Swanson, is faulting the bar for its allegedly unruly patrons, two of whom he claims beat him in an attack caught on video. The early morning assault took place earlier this month and involved a man and women who beat Swanson with his own mop handle. The assailants are still at large, and it’s still not certain if the two were bar patrons. But the incident has drawn negative attention to the Drawing Room from business owners, community members and on the NextDoor website. The Drawing Room is at 1800 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!