The Eastsider Pet Care Guide

Pets need pampering too
With pandemic restrictions lifting and more offices and workplaces reopening, many Eastside animal lovers are finding less time to walk the dog, take the cat to the vet and provide other needed pet care. That's where The Eastsider's Pet Care Guide can help.
The Eastsider has rounded up businesses that offer services in your neighborhood to help care for your beloved pets even as your schedule and life becomes more busy.
This guide is a work in progress. Contact us to include your business in the Eastsider's Pet Guide or to purchase an enhanced listing.
Now, here's a run down of Eastside Veterinary Care & Animal Hospitals, Pet Food & Supply Stores, Grooming Services, animal rescue(s) and Dog Walking and Pet Sitting Services:
Veterinary Care & Animal Hospitals
Affordable Animal Hospital Silver Lake
- animal hospital
- (323)417-7579
- Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm
- 2417 Riverside Dr | Silver Lake
- Veterinary Hospital
- (323)663-1107
- Mon-Fri: 9:00am – 7:00pm | Sat-Sun: 9:00am – 5:00pm
- 1739 Glendale Blvd | Echo Park
- Veterinary Hospital
- (213) 201-7900
- Monday through Friday from 7am to 7pm | Saturday & Sunday from 8am to 6pm
- 2162 W Sunset Blvd | Echo Park
Avenue 26 Small Animal Hospital
- veterinary care
- (323)224-1231
- Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Sat: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM | Sun: Closed
- 609 W Avenue 26 | Cypress Park
- veterinary care
- 323-225-4228
- Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm | Sat: 8:00 am - 2:30 pm |Sun: Closed
- By Appointment: Starts at 9:00am - Last Appointment is 4:00pm
- 220 W Ave 26 | Lincoln Heights
North Figueroa Animal Hospital
- veterinary care
- (323) 258-8068
- Tues - Thurs: 8am - 10:30am
- 5550 N Figueroa St | Highland Park
Pet Food & Supply Stores
- Pet supply store & grooming services
- Everyday 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- 2833 Hyperion Ave | Los Feliz
- Pet food, supplies and accessories
- Mon-Sun: 10am - 7pm
- 1864 N. Vermont Ave | Los Feliz
Grooming Services
- grooming services
- Mon-Fri: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM | Sat: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Sun: Closed
- 6185 N Figueroa St | Highland Park
- Special deal for our readers: Free toothbrush with every teeth brushing service!
- grooming service
- Sunday - Monday: Closed | Tuesday - Saturday: 9am to 5pm
- 3714 N Figueroa St | Mt Washington
Animal Rescue
- Dog Rescue
- Mon - Sat: 10am - 7pm | Sun: 11am - 7pm
- 3740 W Sunset Blvd | Echo Park
Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Services
Den Urban Dog Retreat Grooming Daycare
- Pet Wellness Boutique: Training, Pack Hikes, Daycare, Grooming, Holistic Services
- Mon - Fri: 7am - 7pm
- 3252 Arroyo Seco Ave | Cypress Park
- Special deal for our readers: 15% your first service when you mention "The Eastsider"
- Private walks, hikes, and socialization
- Mon. - Sun. 9am-6pm
- 1920 Hillhurst Ave #253 | Los Feliz
- Special deal for our readers: 15% off first walk
- LA Pet sitting and dog walking services
- Monday-Friday: 8 am – 6 pm | Saturday: 8 am – 3 pm | Sunday: Closed
- 3756 W Ave 40 Suite K #106 | Glassell Park
- Little dog and cat care
- M-F: 10-4pm
- N. Ave 53 and Abbott Pl | Highland Park
- Special deal for our readers: 10% off first service
