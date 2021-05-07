The Eastsider Pet Care Guide

Pets need pampering too

With pandemic restrictions lifting and more offices and workplaces reopening, many Eastside animal lovers are finding less time to walk the dog, take the cat to the vet and provide other needed pet care. That's where The Eastsider's Pet Care Guide can help.

The Eastsider has rounded up businesses that offer services in your neighborhood to help care for your beloved pets even as your schedule and life becomes more busy.

This guide is a work in progress. Contact us to include your business in the Eastsider's Pet Guide or to purchase an enhanced listing.

Now, here's a run down of Eastside Veterinary Care & Animal Hospitals, Pet Food & Supply Stores, Grooming Services, animal rescue(s) and Dog Walking and Pet Sitting Services:

Veterinary Care & Animal Hospitals

Affordable Animal Hospital Silver Lake

animal hospital

(323)417-7579

Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm

2417 Riverside Dr | Silver Lake

Echo Park Veterinary Hospital

Veterinary Hospital

(323)663-1107

Mon-Fri: 9:00am – 7:00pm | Sat-Sun: 9:00am – 5:00pm

1739 Glendale Blvd | Echo Park

Mohawk Alley Animal Hospital

Veterinary Hospital

(213) 201-7900

Monday through Friday from 7am to 7pm | Saturday & Sunday from 8am to 6pm

2162 W Sunset Blvd | Echo Park

Avenue 26 Small Animal Hospital

veterinary care

(323)224-1231

Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Sat: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM | Sun: Closed

609 W Avenue 26 | Cypress Park

LA Central Animal Hospital

veterinary care

323-225-4228

Mon-Fri: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm | Sat: 8:00 am - 2:30 pm |Sun: Closed

By Appointment: Starts at 9:00am - Last Appointment is 4:00pm

220 W Ave 26 | Lincoln Heights

North Figueroa Animal Hospital

veterinary care

(323) 258-8068

323-258-8068

Tues - Thurs: 8am - 10:30am

5550 N Figueroa St | Highland Park

Pet Food & Supply Stores

Cats & Dogs

Pet supply store & grooming services

Everyday 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

2833 Hyperion Ave | Los Feliz

Healthy Spot Los Feliz

Pet food, supplies and accessories

Mon-Sun: 10am - 7pm

1864 N. Vermont Ave | Los Feliz

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Grooming Services

Groom to Bloom Pet Salon

grooming services

Mon-Fri: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM | Sat: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Sun: Closed

6185 N Figueroa St | Highland Park

Special deal for our readers: Free toothbrush with every teeth brushing service!

Wowow Grooming

grooming service

Sunday - Monday: Closed | Tuesday - Saturday: 9am to 5pm

3714 N Figueroa St | Mt Washington

Animal Rescue

The Real Bark

Dog Rescue

Mon - Sat: 10am - 7pm | Sun: 11am - 7pm

3740 W Sunset Blvd | Echo Park

Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Services

Den Urban Dog Retreat Grooming Daycare

Pet Wellness Boutique: Training, Pack Hikes, Daycare, Grooming, Holistic Services

Mon - Fri: 7am - 7pm

3252 Arroyo Seco Ave | Cypress Park

Special deal for our readers: 15% your first service when you mention "The Eastsider"

Dog Buddy LA

Private walks, hikes, and socialization

Mon. - Sun. 9am-6pm

1920 Hillhurst Ave #253 | Los Feliz

Special deal for our readers: 15% off first walk

Out for a Walk Pet Care

LA Pet sitting and dog walking services

Monday-Friday: 8 am – 6 pm | Saturday: 8 am – 3 pm | Sunday: Closed

3756 W Ave 40 Suite K #106 | Glassell Park

Walking in LA Pet

Little dog and cat care

M-F: 10-4pm

N. Ave 53 and Abbott Pl | Highland Park

Special deal for our readers: 10% off first service

Contact us to include your business in the Eastsider's Pet Guide or to purchase an enhanced listing.