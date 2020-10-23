The Eastsider's Vegan Dining Guide

Plant-Based Eats on the Eastside
From grain bowls to plant-based tacos, there are no shortage of restaurants, markets and food vendors catering to those who are living a plant-based diet. Here's our guide to vegan and vegan-friendly eateries from Boyle Heights to East Hollywood.
Special thanks to Little Pine for serving as one of our guide's sponsors.
This guide is a work in progress. Contact us to include your business in the Eastsider's Vegan Dining & Shopping Guide
Read on for details. ¡Buen provecho!
Boyle Heights
- Vegan-friendly
- Mesoamerican restaurant
- 2633 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
- 11AM - 6PM
- Vegan-friendly
- pizza restaurant
- 1326 E 1st St
- 11AM - 10PM
- Special deal for our readers: Use the code EASTSIDAZ (valid thru Dec.1st) through telephone or our website for 20% off your entire order.
Eagle Rock
- Vegan
- Thai based vegan fusion restaurant
- 1759 Colorado Blvd
- Mon–Sun 11am–9pm
- Vegan-friendly
- Low carb/keto restaurant
- 1743 Colorado Blvd
- Mon - Sat 11 am - 3pm
- Vegan
- 100% all vegan restaurant
- 4862 Eagle Rock Blvd
- Tuesday/Friday/Saturday 4-9pm
East Hollywood
- Vegan
- Plant-based restaurant
- 5101 Sunset Blvd
- Mon - Sat: 11AM - 9PM / Delivery Mon - Sat: 11AM - 8:45PM
- Special deal for our readers: 10% OFF from our website all the time
- Most favorite item: Our house made burger and sandwich buns! Plus the loaded fries! We do 2 crazy giant items, 24 Inch pizza and 5LB burger
- Vegan-friendly
- Your Healthy Food and Sustainable Neighborhood Market; Soup, salads, sandwiches and smoothies made with organic produce and premium ingredients.
- 5825 Franklin Ave
- Monday - Sunday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
- Most favorite item: The Badass Breakfast Sandwich
Echo Park
- Vegan
- We are an Organic Health Bar and Plant-Based Market. We serve juices, smoothies, sandwiches, Salads, Bowls & Coffee.
- 1557 Echo Park Ave
- 7AM-7PM
- Special deal for our readers: Get a 1oz Free Flu Shot when you purchase a Juice, Tonic, Smoothie or Bowl! Also, if you spend over $50, you get a free tote bag!
- Vegan-friendly
- Restaurant serving food that promotes personal, public & planetary well-being.
- 1620 Sunset Blvd
- Daily 10 am - 4 pm
- Most favorite item: "That Grain Bowl” - made with black rice, marinated kale, shirazi salad, roasted squash, turmeric pickled onions, nettle basil pesto and a sesame pepita Dukkah.
- Vegan-friendly
- Restaurant
- 1800 W. Sunset Blvd
- Wed - Sun: 11am - 10pm
- Most favorite item: Chicago Deep Dish Pizza
- Vegan-friendly
- Local pub with vegan and non-vegan fare for everyone!
- 2141 Sunset Blvd
- Weekdays: Mon - Fri: 4pm - 10pm Weekends: Sat - Sun: 11am - 10pm
- Most favorite item: Home of the ORIGINAL Buffalo Cauliflower!
- Vegan
- Sage is plant-based comfort food full of flavor, sourced from local farms.
- 1700 Sunset Blvd
- MONDAY - SUNDAY 9 AM - 11 PM
- Special deal for our readers: Sage has just launched their own delivery service. Order directly with Sage and get a free order of buffalo cauliflower now through the end of November.
- Vegan (dessert offerings are 100% vegan, organic, gluten free, soy free, and refined sugar free)
- Cake, ice cream, and gift shop
- 1461 1/2 Sunset Blvd
- Wed - Sat: 9-11am/2-5pm, Sun: 10am-noon
- Special deal for our readers: Buy 4 cake bites, get 5th one free!
Elysian Valley
- Vegan
- Independent and locally-owned café
- 2029 Blake Ave #104
- Tues - Sat from 8am - 2pm
Glassell Park
- Vegan
- Coffee Shop
- 3329 Division St
- 7am - 3pm
- Most favorite item: Maple Fennel Sausage Biscuit and Pumpkin Spice Lattes
Highland Park
- Vegan-friendly (Our menu is 50% vegan And 90% Vegetarian!)
- Organic American breakfast, lunch & dinner
- 519 N Avenue 64
- Monday to Sunday: 8am - 5pm
- Most favorite item: vegan breakfast sandwich
- 100 % Vegan
- Donut and ice cream shop
- 5107 York Blvd
- Everyday 10AM TO 8PM
- Vegan-friendly
- Vegetarian eatery
- 5904 N Figueroa St
- Weekdays 8am-8pm | Weekends 8am-8pm
Los Feliz
Salaya Plant-Based Vegan Kitchen
- 100% plant based vegan
- Full service restaurant with a large variety traditional Thai and continental fusion vegan dishes. No meats, fish, poultry, dairy or eggs.
- 5185 Hollywood Blvd
- Mon - Wed: 11am - 9:30pm | Thur - Sun: 11am - 10pm
Lassen's Natural Food & Vitamins
- Vegan-friendly
- Health food market
- 1631 W Sunset Blvd
- Monday - Saturday 8 am to 9 pm / Sunday – closed
Silver Lake
- Vegan
- Ice cream shop, with donuts
- 3534 Sunset Blvd
- Tuesday - Sunday: 10AM - 10PM
- Vegan-friendly
- Vietnamese restaurant
- 2396 Glendale Blvd
- Daily 11:30am-9pm
- Vegan
- Mediterranean, plant-based cuisine
- Little Pine is an organic, vegan restaurant in Silver Lake, housed in an Art Deco style building built in the 40’s. It was founded by Musician, Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Moby. The restaurant was voted Restaurant of the Year in 2016 by VegNews Magazine and has been the subject of countless feature articles and great reviews. Go here to find out more.
- 2870 Rowena Ave
- Weekdays 11AM - 10PM, Weekends 9AM – 10PM
- Most favorite item: Our famous chocolate chip cookies!
- Vegan
- Juice bar
- 3824 W Sunset Blvd
- Daily 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Contact us to include your business in the Eastsider's Vegan Dining & Shopping Guide
