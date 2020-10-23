The Eastsider's Vegan Dining Guide

Plant-Based Eats on the Eastside

From grain bowls to plant-based tacos, there are no shortage of restaurants, markets and food vendors catering to those who are living a plant-based diet. Here's our guide to vegan and vegan-friendly eateries from Boyle Heights to East Hollywood.

Special thanks to Little Pine for serving as one of our guide's sponsors.

This guide is a work in progress. Contact us to include your business in the Eastsider's Vegan Dining & Shopping Guide

Read on for details. ¡Buen provecho!

Boyle Heights

Milpa Grille

Vegan-friendly

Mesoamerican restaurant

2633 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

11AM - 6PM

Purgatory Pizza

Vegan-friendly

pizza restaurant

1326 E 1st St

11AM - 10PM

Special deal for our readers: Use the code EASTSIDAZ (valid thru Dec.1st) through telephone or our website for 20% off your entire order.

Eagle Rock

My Vegan

Vegan

Thai based vegan fusion restaurant

1759 Colorado Blvd

Mon–Sun 11am–9pm

Plants + Animals

Vegan-friendly

Low carb/keto restaurant

1743 Colorado Blvd

Mon - Sat 11 am - 3pm

The Vegan Hooligans

Vegan

100% all vegan restaurant

4862 Eagle Rock Blvd

Tuesday/Friday/Saturday 4-9pm

East Hollywood

Gegen

Vegan

Plant-based restaurant

5101 Sunset Blvd

Mon - Sat: 11AM - 9PM / Delivery Mon - Sat: 11AM - 8:45PM

Special deal for our readers: 10% OFF from our website all the time

Most favorite item: Our house made burger and sandwich buns! Plus the loaded fries! We do 2 crazy giant items, 24 Inch pizza and 5LB burger

Locali

Vegan-friendly

Your Healthy Food and Sustainable Neighborhood Market; Soup, salads, sandwiches and smoothies made with organic produce and premium ingredients.

5825 Franklin Ave

Monday - Sunday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Most favorite item: The Badass Breakfast Sandwich

Echo Park

Glowing Juices

Vegan

We are an Organic Health Bar and Plant-Based Market. We serve juices, smoothies, sandwiches, Salads, Bowls & Coffee.

1557 Echo Park Ave

7AM-7PM

Special deal for our readers: Get a 1oz Free Flu Shot when you purchase a Juice, Tonic, Smoothie or Bowl! Also, if you spend over $50, you get a free tote bag!

Honey Hi

Vegan-friendly

Restaurant serving food that promotes personal, public & planetary well-being.

1620 Sunset Blvd

Daily 10 am - 4 pm

Most favorite item: "That Grain Bowl” - made with black rice, marinated kale, shirazi salad, roasted squash, turmeric pickled onions, nettle basil pesto and a sesame pepita Dukkah.

Masa of Echo Park

Vegan-friendly

Restaurant

1800 W. Sunset Blvd

Wed - Sun: 11am - 10pm

Most favorite item: Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

Mohawk Bend

Vegan-friendly

Local pub with vegan and non-vegan fare for everyone!

2141 Sunset Blvd

Weekdays: Mon - Fri: 4pm - 10pm Weekends: Sat - Sun: 11am - 10pm

Most favorite item: Home of the ORIGINAL Buffalo Cauliflower!

Sage Plant Based Bistro

Vegan

Sage is plant-based comfort food full of flavor, sourced from local farms.

1700 Sunset Blvd

MONDAY - SUNDAY 9 AM - 11 PM

Special deal for our readers: Sage has just launched their own delivery service. Order directly with Sage and get a free order of buffalo cauliflower now through the end of November.

Solar Return

Vegan (dessert offerings are 100% vegan, organic, gluten free, soy free, and refined sugar free)

Cake, ice cream, and gift shop

1461 1/2 Sunset Blvd

Wed - Sat: 9-11am/2-5pm, Sun: 10am-noon

Special deal for our readers: Buy 4 cake bites, get 5th one free!

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Elysian Valley

Just What I Kneaded

Vegan

Independent and locally-owned café

2029 Blake Ave #104

Tues - Sat from 8am - 2pm

Glassell Park

Little Barn Coffee House

Vegan

Coffee Shop

3329 Division St

7am - 3pm

Most favorite item: Maple Fennel Sausage Biscuit and Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Highland Park

Amara Kitchen

Vegan-friendly (Our menu is 50% vegan And 90% Vegetarian!)

Organic American breakfast, lunch & dinner

519 N Avenue 64

Monday to Sunday: 8am - 5pm

Most favorite item: vegan breakfast sandwich

Donut Friend

100 % Vegan

Donut and ice cream shop

5107 York Blvd

Everyday 10AM TO 8PM

Kitchen Mouse

Vegan-friendly

Vegetarian eatery

5904 N Figueroa St

Weekdays 8am-8pm | Weekends 8am-8pm

Los Feliz

Salaya Plant-Based Vegan Kitchen

100% plant based vegan

Full service restaurant with a large variety traditional Thai and continental fusion vegan dishes. No meats, fish, poultry, dairy or eggs.

5185 Hollywood Blvd

Mon - Wed: 11am - 9:30pm | Thur - Sun: 11am - 10pm

Lassen's Natural Food & Vitamins

Vegan-friendly

Health food market

1631 W Sunset Blvd

Monday - Saturday 8 am to 9 pm / Sunday – closed

Silver Lake

Creamo

Vegan

Ice cream shop, with donuts

3534 Sunset Blvd

Tuesday - Sunday: 10AM - 10PM

Gingergrass

Vegan-friendly

Vietnamese restaurant

2396 Glendale Blvd

Daily 11:30am-9pm

Little Pine

Vegan

Mediterranean, plant-based cuisine

Little Pine is an organic, vegan restaurant in Silver Lake, housed in an Art Deco style building built in the 40’s. It was founded by Musician, Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Moby. The restaurant was voted Restaurant of the Year in 2016 by VegNews Magazine and has been the subject of countless feature articles and great reviews. Go here to find out more.

2870 Rowena Ave

Weekdays 11AM - 10PM, Weekends 9AM – 10PM

Most favorite item: Our famous chocolate chip cookies!

Naturewell

Vegan

Juice bar

3824 W Sunset Blvd

Daily 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Contact us to include your business in the Eastsider's Vegan Dining & Shopping Guide