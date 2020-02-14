Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

The incoming owners of the soon to close neighborhood staple the Park in Echo Park have been announced, Eater LA reports. They are Dave Abrams and Johnny Jeltema. Abrams was a partner and operator of Crawfords, a beer and chicken spot, and Jeltema was a hospitality consultant for Covell and Hotel Covell. Both entities are part of Eastside Establishment, a hospitality company that runs restaurants and bars on the Eastside, respectively. Abrams and Jeltema are currently working with the Park owner Josh Siegel on the transition. They aim to launch the yet to be named restaurant in the summer while maintaining its neighborhood vibe.

There’s a plant-based food truck serving Mexican fare that is changing people’s lives, the Los Angeles Times reports. It’s called Tehuanita 2.0 and its owner, Richard Chang, who has cooked at Animal, Jon & Vinny’s, Bestia and Church & State, is set out to “cook delicious food, even if it happens to be vegan.” The food truck was not always a vegan food truck, but after Chang experienced a heart attack in his mid-40s, there was a need to change his lifestyle. One customer, who was a vegan and had not eaten a real chile relleno in seven years, tasted Tehuanita 2.0’s vegan chile relleno and expressed how it changed his life to Chang and his team. Tehuanita 2.0 can be found in the evenings at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Logan Street in Echo Park.

A surf shop in Silver Lake? Yeah, we thought it was a bit surprising when San Francisco-based Mollusk Surf Shop opened an outlet on Sunset Boulevard in 2014. But last month the shop closed, with the company saying it would be moving the store to a new location but did not say where.

The folks behind the newly opened Tilda wine bar and store in Echo Park are a busy bunch. The group is working on a larger restaurant next door to Tilda in the same building. And now comes word they're planning a third spot in another part of the neighborhood. Jason Goldman and Christian Stayner of Tilda LLC have applied for a state license to serve alcohol as part of a planned restaurant in what is now a duplex on Glendale Boulevard. "There are plans for a sit down restaurant concept for the property at 1506 Glendale Boulevard which will be announced at a later date," said a spokeswoman. "We'll keep you posted."

Dining with the kiddos in tow? Here’s a few Eastside eateries that’s fit for the fam, the Los Angeles Times reports. Piencone in Eagle Rock has the family-centric vibe with its wood-fired pizzeria, adjacent craft beer bar and in-house creamery. And just a few miles away in Highland Park comes Kitchen Mouse. Parents and caregivers will appreciate its play area tucked in a corner and the main restroom that is equipped with complimentary diapers and a changing table. Next up is Botanica Restaurant and Market in Silver Lake. It might not scream kid friendly, but its small portions, pastry counter and cooing after the little ones from the servers make Botanica a legit family friendly dining destination. Then there’s Kismet Rotisserie in Los Feliz with its fast-casual format, an unconventional kids menu named “kidsmet” and slow-cooked rotisserie chicken. Piencone is at 1958 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock, and Kitchen Mouse is at 5904 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park. Botanica Restaurant and Market is at 1620 Silver Lake Blvd. in Silver Lake. Kismet Rotisserie is at 4848 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Feliz.

The Times list, however, does not take into account menu prices, which can add up quickly when you are taking a family out to eat. What Eastside dining spots would you recommend that are kid- and budget-friendly?

